Novian’s Revenue for the First Half of 2025 Reached EUR 12.5 Million

The software and IT infrastructure services group Novian generated consolidated revenue of EUR 12.5 million in the first half of 2025. While this was lower compared to EUR 15.9 million in the same period last year, profitability remained stable: normalized EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.05 million, and gross profit reached EUR 3.89 million. The group also recorded loss impact on H1 2025 EBITDA - EUR 1.659 million related to a one-off atypical factor that does not affect its normal course of operations.

Looking at the main operating indicators, the group maintains financial sustainability and consistently follows its long-term strategy – to invest in high value-added solutions, ensure efficiency, and expand internationally.

According to Novian group CEO Tomas Vitkus, at the beginning of this year the group deliberately discontinued low value-added or inefficient projects, which made the revenue change a planned one. “We are aiming for growth – but we also want to work and invest in areas where profitability is predictable and sustainable. For this reason, the first-half results may appear modest, but they form a solid foundation for future growth. One-off legal factors also had an impact on the financial outcome. However, the outlook for the second half remains strong – we expect growth both in revenue and profit and plan to exceed last year’s results,” said T. Vitkus.

In the first half of the year, Novian operated in more than 30 countries worldwide. The majority of revenue – 69% – was generated in Lithuania, 20% in other European countries, and 11% outside Europe. The revenue structure reflects the growing export of services and expanding geographic reach.

Among the most significant projects of Novian’s software companies were the development of a flight controller worktime planning information system for the Brazilian Air Force and a newly awarded project for the European Space Agency (ESA) to build an AI-based optical systems design platform. In Lithuania, a project was implemented for the State Tax Inspectorate, developing a VAT registration system to help residents avoid errors and submit applications more quickly.

“These projects confirm our technological capabilities and our focus on complex, innovative areas such as artificial intelligence. In the near term, we will devote considerable attention to expanding our client base, especially in the defence and space sectors. This allows us to grow consistently and create sustainable value both in Lithuania and internationally,” said T. Vitkus.

Novian Technologies highlights several of the half-year’s flagship projects that demonstrate the company’s technological specialization and significant contribution to the group’s results. For Vilnius City Municipality, a high-security backup domain storage system was implemented based on Sheltered Harbor principles – a practice developed in the U.S. banking sector to protect critical data against cyber threats and ensure recovery in the event of a crisis. For the Bank of Lithuania, comprehensive database maintenance, development, and security services were launched. GPU-based virtualization licenses were provided for the State Cloud’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, enabling public sector institutions to use high-performance computing environments for scientific and analytical tasks.

In the education sector, the national computer supply project continues – more than 530 schools will be equipped with 16,169 laptops. At Kaunas University of Technology, the Cyber Competence Center infrastructure project was implemented, creating one of the most advanced AI and cybersecurity infrastructures in Lithuania. Built on the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, it includes high-performance computing resources, servers, networking equipment, cloud solutions, and an automated management and monitoring system. This infrastructure is designed for developing, training, and testing advanced AI models and serving Competence Center members via a self-service portal.

“These projects reflect our ability to deliver technologically complex solutions that create long-term value for our clients. Customers are increasingly seeking comprehensive solutions that generate strategic value, which is why we are consistently investing in quantum technologies, AI solutions, security, and international expansion,” said Gytis Umantas, CEO of Novian Technologies.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Novian group plans to further develop advanced technological solutions, strengthen its positions in foreign markets, and focus on projects that create long-term value for business and the public sector. The group’s priorities will include the application of AI, operational efficiency, and partnerships in strategic sectors.

The Novian group consists of Novian Technologies, Novian Systems and Novian Pro in Lithuania, Novian Eesti of Estonia, Andmevara of Moldova, Zissor of Norway, and Novian Rwanda of Rwanda. The Novian group is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses.

