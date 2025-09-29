Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 22 September 2025 – 26 September 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 26,795,000 16.59 444,538,650 22 September 2025 170,000 18.25 3,102,500 23 September 2025 170,000 18.14 3,083,800 24 September 2025 157,778 18.09 2,854,204 25 September 2025 170,000 18.01 3,061,700 26 September 2025 170,000 18.05 3,068,500 Total, week number 39 837,778 18.11 15,170,704 Accumulated under the program 27,632,778 16.64 459,709,354

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,878,474 own shares corresponding to 2.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

