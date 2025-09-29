Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 22 September 2025 – 26 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement26,795,00016.59444,538,650
22 September 2025170,00018.253,102,500
23 September 2025170,00018.143,083,800
24 September 2025157,77818.092,854,204
25 September 2025170,00018.013,061,700
26 September 2025170,00018.053,068,500
Total, week number 39837,77818.1115,170,704
Accumulated under the program27,632,77816.64459,709,354

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,878,474 own shares corresponding to 2.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

