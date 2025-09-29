Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 22 September 2025 – 26 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 39
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,795,000
|16.59
|444,538,650
|22 September 2025
|170,000
|18.25
|3,102,500
|23 September 2025
|170,000
|18.14
|3,083,800
|24 September 2025
|157,778
|18.09
|2,854,204
|25 September 2025
|170,000
|18.01
|3,061,700
|26 September 2025
|170,000
|18.05
|3,068,500
|Total, week number 39
|837,778
|18.11
|15,170,704
|Accumulated under the program
|27,632,778
|16.64
|459,709,354
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 31,878,474 own shares corresponding to 2.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
