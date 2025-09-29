GPTBots.ai Partners with Thai Voice Tech Leader Tellvoice to Revolutionize AI Voice Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has established a strategic partnership with Tellvoice Technology Ltd., Thailand's premier speech recognition company. This collaboration integrates Tellvoice's advanced Thai voice recognition capabilities into the GPTBots.ai platform, enabling Thai businesses to build highly accurate, naturally conversational AI voice agents.

This partnership merges GPTBots.ai's no-code AI development platform with Tellvoice's decade of expertise in Thai speech recognition. The integration goes beyond basic speech-to-text functionality, leveraging GPTBots.ai's Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Multi-Agent technologies to create AI voice agents that understand context, process complex queries, and execute sophisticated tasks autonomously.

In practical applications, such as multi-party customer service calls or complex business inquiries, these AI agents can:

Accurately interpret Thai language nuances and dialects

Access comprehensive knowledge bases and business systems

Deliver precise, contextually relevant responses and solutions



Driving Digital Transformation Across Southeast Asia

"We believe cutting-edge AI technology should serve diverse local markets effectively," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots.ai. "This partnership with Tellvoice represents a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. We're not simply entering the Thai market—we're empowering local innovators to drive digital transformation across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Our mission is to eliminate language barriers and enable every Thai business to build world-class AI applications effortlessly."

Transforming Key Industries with Practical Solutions

The partnership will initially focus on delivering tailored solutions across several critical industries in Thailand and Southeast Asia, such as financial services, tourism & hospitality, and retail & e-commerce. This collaboration marks a new era in Thailand's digital evolution, equipping businesses with powerful AI voice tools to drive innovation and competitive advantage.

About Tellvoice Technology

Tellvoice Technology Company Limited is Thailand's leading speech technology company with over a decade of research and development expertise. The company specializes in commercializing Thai continuous speech recognition research, offering innovative platforms including SimplyVoice™ for natural user interaction and VoiceNavi™ for advanced voice command and control systems.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com