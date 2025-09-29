New Vividata Study: Blue Jays Fans Poised for October Inspired by Guerrero and Bichette

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major League Baseball’s postseason begins on September 30, and new data from Vividata’s SCC | Sports 2025 study paints a picture of Toronto Blue Jays fans that is as complex as the game itself: older, fiercely loyal, and ready to believe again.

Canada’s team

The Blue Jays command one of the largest fan bases in Canadian pro sports, with 6.3 million fans nationwide — more than 70 per cent of all MLB fans in the country. Nearly half (41 per cent) live outside Ontario, reinforcing the Jays’ position as Canada’s team. To put that in perspective, Jays fandom is almost 15 times larger than Yankees fans in Canada (430,000), and it dwarfs Red Sox, Cubs and Tigers fans combined.

“Our data shows Blue Jays fans may skew older, but their passion is as strong as ever,” said Pat Pellegrini, President & CEO of Vividata. “They follow the team game after game, they support the stars, and they are ready for another October. How can you not be romantic about baseball?”

Baseball fans are older — but their passion burns brighter

The average Jays fan is 51 years old, giving the team one of the oldest fan bases in professional sports. But that age brings history: 32 years after Joe Carter’s walk-off home run sealed the 1993 World Series, the memory still fuels October baseball in Toronto. More recent playoff appearances — the bat flip in 2015, the return in 2016, and another push in 2022 — have only stoked demand. Today, 75 per cent of Jays fans follow more than half of games each season, one of the highest engagement rates in baseball.

Stars that define a generation

If the ’90s belonged to Carter and Alomar, today’s Jays are defined by a new generation of stars. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 4.8 million followers in Canada, with 2.5 million calling him their favourite player — more than any other in Major League Baseball. Bo Bichette has 3.6 million followers, with 700,000 fans naming him their favourite, while George Springer attracts 2.5 million Canadian followers. Jays fans also express their devotion in tangible ways: 41 per cent of Guerrero and Bichette fans wear merchandise featuring their favourite player’s name or image, proving that for many, baseball is identity as much as innings.

Watching anywhere, together

Blue Jays fans are not confined to one screen. More than half combine linear TV and streaming to follow games, making the Jays a rare cross-platform cultural moment. Whether on Sportsnet in a living room or through a stream on a mobile device, Jays fans make sure they do not miss a pitch.

Baseball’s October romance

More than 73 per cent of Canadian sports fans purchased merchandise in the past year, spending $3.2 billion, and the Jays’ postseason push is when that passion peaks — jerseys old and new, caps on heads from Ontario to British Columbia, and flags flying from balconies and car windows.

For many, the sound of October is still Tom Cheek’s voice from 1993: “Touch ’em all, Joe, you’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life.” That memory will linger every time the Jays take the field in October, reminding fans that postseason baseball is as much about belief and history as it is about the box score.

“Guerrero, Bichette, and team are carrying the next generation of Jays fans, just as Carter and Alomar once did,” added Pellegrini. “What we see in the numbers is belief — and belief is what October baseball is all about.”

Vividata’s SCC | Sports 2025 is Canada’s most comprehensive sports fan study, surveying over 50,000 Canadians annually across 65-plus leagues, hundreds of teams and players, and thousands of fan behaviours.

ABOUT VIVIDATA

Vividata is Canada’s authoritative source for insights on cross-media and consumer behaviour, delivering Real Life Measured. As the country’s leading provider of cross-platform audience measurement, Vividata surveys over 55,000 Canadians each year on 60,000+ variables, offering the most complete view of how people live, shop, and consume media. A not-for-profit governed by industry leaders, Vividata reinvests in innovation to provide unmatched, privacy-first insights. Its flagship SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer is the largest syndicated study in Canada, complemented by solutions like Spatial, Relevance, and Metrica, along with specialized multicultural, sports, and brand affinity reports. Learn more at www.vividata.ca .

