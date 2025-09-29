Comment on information published on the Latvian media portal

AS Ekspress Grupp clarifies in connection with the article published today in the Latvian portal nra.lv that the Group's Latvian subsidiary AS Delfi indeed had a plan to reduce share capital, but this decision was cancelled on September 19, 2025. This was part of regular group financial structure planning related to the sale of the stake in SIA Altero. The share capital reduction was cancelled and will not take place, as the group decided to use an alternative financial solution. These decisions have no impact on the company's daily operations or financial position.

The share capital reduction plan has no connection with the business dispute with SIA Ekis & Co-Positioning and Consulting. This company has entered into an agreement with Delfi to manage advertising sales for the news portal LA.lv. Delfi has justified concerns regarding the content of invoices presented for advertising sales and has requested verification of calculation methods. This is a business dispute that will be resolved through negotiations or legal channels. This dispute has no material impact on the financial position or operations of AS Delfi or AS Ekspress Grupp.

AS Delfi is an important part of the Baltic region's largest media group. The company's revenue in 2024 was 5.5 million euros with a profit of 594,281 euros. The company fulfills all its contractual obligations, including state-funded media projects.

