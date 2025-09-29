Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 September 2025

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2025

Effective from 1 October 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.7260% pa

DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.5460% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.5860% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.7560% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.2760% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.5760% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.4960% pa

DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.5560% pa

DK0009548612, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.4760% pa

DK0009550196, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.5160% pa

DK0009551160, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2025: 2.2960% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment