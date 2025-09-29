Presearch Ecosystem Token PRE Now Available on Coinbase DEX and Gemini Onchain

San Diego, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch.com, the decentralized, private Web3 search engine that doesn’t track users or store their data, today announced that PRE, the token that users earn for searching on Presearch.com and providing compute power to the network, is now trading on both Coinbase and Gemini, with mobile app availability on iPhone and Android.



PRE is trading on Coinbase through the Coinbase DEX, Coinbase’s trading integration for trading onchain assets. Coinbase DEX trading is available to approximately one million select users throughout the United States so far and rolling out more everyday, excluding New York State. PRE is available on Gemini through Gemini Onchain and is immediately available across nearly 60 countries and all 50 United States.



“The availability of PRE on Coinbase and Gemini apps not only amplifies the reach of PRE, but also the Presearch ecosystem,” said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. “What's truly exciting is the prospect of Coinbase and Gemini streamlining the acquisition of PRE tokens, allowing U.S. advertisers to easily integrate and pay for our array of services – like our Presearch takeover ads, which are discounted if paying in PRE – as well as our uncensored and unbiased AI chatbot, PrePGPT, and our self-serve keyword staking platform.”



The blockchain-based PRE token is at the heart of the Presearch ecosystem. Built on both Base Layer 2, Coinbase’s own blockchain and the open source, transparent and decentralized Ethereum network, PRE is how value is transferred between stakeholders as they utilize Presearch. The PRE token ecosystem complements our core business by aligning user, advertiser, and operator incentives in a way traditional models can't. While our platform generates revenue through PreGPT AI subscriptions, affiliate links, and ad units, the token layer introduces a decentralized incentive structure that fuels growth, drives engagement, and reduces reliance on centralized platforms, ultimately creating a self-reinforcing, symbiotic system where increased usage strengthens both the product and the token economy.

Presearch also now operates on a hybrid Proof-of-Work model with over 30,000 community-operated nodes powering the search network. These nodes perform real computational work and are rewarded based on search volume processed, PRE tokens staked, reliability scores, and geographic distribution – bringing true decentralization to both infrastructure and incentives.

Presearch, in addition to providing top-notch private search,search engine,is a gateway to the Web3 ecosystem. Users no longer need to trust a platform to manage their data or rewards because they own it outright. Presearch represents a fundamentally new way to access, organize, and reward information, with search reimagined for the decentralized, AI era. In a digital landscape increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, declining click-through rates, and invasive data practices, Presearch delivers a timely solution: returning privacy, ownership, and economic empowerment to users in an era of algorithmic slop and centralized control. Unlike platforms that merely layer token mechanics onto centralized systems, Presearch has engineered a search engine natively for Web3.

To learn more about Presearch 3.0 visit presearch.com and watch their latest demo on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UyTDTJ-1Gg.



About Presearch

Presearch is the world’s first decentralized search engine powered by a network of over 30,000 community-run nodes. With over 390,00 users globally and serving over 10 Million searches per month, Presearch provides a privacy-first, user-owned search experience that rewards participation and protects freedom of access. Presearch is building the future of Frontier Intelligence and redefining the role of search in the Web3 world.



Media Contact: presearch@transformgroup.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.