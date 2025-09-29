From Ice Caps to Moon Shots: Arctic Pablo($APC) Turns Meme Storytelling Into Investor Gold

Singapore, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Arctic Pablo (APC) is a next-generation meme coin project that combines playful storytelling with robust tokenomics to create one of the most engaging presale experiences of 2025. Built around the journey of Pablo, a fearless penguin adventurer, APC transforms each presale stage into a new chapter of exploration, turning investment into an interactive community-driven quest. With deflationary mechanics, high-yield staking, and audited smart contracts, Arctic Pablo is designed not just as a meme coin for short-term hype, but as a sustainable ecosystem that blends entertainment, rewards, and long-term growth potential.

A New Era for Meme Coins

Arctic Pablo isn’t just another meme coin — it’s a storytelling phenomenon that combines viral appeal with robust tokenomics. With a total supply of 221.2 billion tokens, 50% is allocated to the public presale, ensuring broad community access, while 15% is dedicated to staking rewards and 10% to community incentives and referrals. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, $APC leverages high transaction throughput and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts for efficient, scalable operations. The project’s deflationary model, featuring weekly token burns, has already removed over 11.1 billion tokens from circulation, enhancing scarcity and value potential.

Token Highlights & Key Features of Arctic Pablo

Adventure-Driven Presale : Each presale stage is tied to an “adventure map” in Pablo’s polar quest — from the icy Chilly Citadel to the fiery Frost Flats. This story-driven design creates a gamified experience, with token prices gradually increasing to spark FOMO and strengthen community engagement.

: Each presale stage is tied to an “adventure map” in Pablo’s polar quest — from the icy Chilly Citadel to the fiery Frost Flats. This story-driven design creates a gamified experience, with token prices gradually increasing to spark FOMO and strengthen community engagement. Structured Tokenomics (Total Supply: 22.12B APC)

50% allocated to presale

15% staking rewards

20% ecosystem development

10% community & referral rewards

5% team allocation (locked for one year)

Deflationary Mechanics : Unsold tokens are burned weekly — over 1.1B APC already destroyed — with all activity transparently recorded on BSC. This mechanism reduces supply, intensifies scarcity, and supports long-term price pressure.

: Unsold tokens are burned weekly — over 1.1B APC already destroyed — with all activity transparently recorded on BSC. This mechanism reduces supply, intensifies scarcity, and supports long-term price pressure. High-Yield Staking : Investors can stake $APC post-presale to earn up to 66% APY , with a two-month vesting period designed to reward long-term holders and stabilize the ecosystem.

: Investors can stake $APC post-presale to earn up to , with a two-month vesting period designed to reward long-term holders and stabilize the ecosystem. Community Incentives : Referral programs and competitions drive active participation, rewarding contributors with both $APC and USD prizes, further strengthening grassroots adoption.

: Referral programs and competitions drive active participation, rewarding contributors with both $APC and USD prizes, further strengthening grassroots adoption. Security & Transparency: Arctic Pablo’s smart contracts have been audited by leading firms, while team allocations remain locked for one year, ensuring accountability and investor confidence.

Why Arctic Pablo Stands Out

Unlike traditional meme coins that rely solely on hype, Arctic Pablo integrates DeFi utilities like staking, governance, and future NFT integrations to create a sustainable ecosystem. Its narrative-driven approach, centered around Pablo’s global adventures, resonates with a growing community of over 3,000 investors. The project’s transparent burn mechanics and audited contracts address common concerns in the meme coin space, such as rug pulls, making $APC a compelling choice for both retail and institutional investors.

Looking Ahead

Arctic Pablo’s roadmap outlines a five-phase journey, from presale and community building to major exchange listings and ecosystem expansions like staking dApps and NFT integrations. Post-presale, the project will roll out a community-led governance model, allowing token holders to shape its future. With over $3.5 million raised and 11.1 billion tokens burned, Arctic Pablo is poised to become a leading meme coin with lasting utility.

APC Official Media

Website | Twitter | Telegram| Whitepaper

About Coinstore

Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Tiktok | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Events Announcement



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.