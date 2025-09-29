Enthusiast Gaming Provides Update on Canada Post Strike and Mailing of the Company's Meeting Materials

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, wishes to notify shareholders that in case of disruption due to the ongoing Canada Post strike (the “Postal Strike”), the Company's meeting materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting to be held on October 28, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) (the "Meeting"), may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically at https://odysseytrust.com/client/eglx/ .

While the Meeting Materials have been mailed in the normal course, due to the Postal Strike there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting.

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the Company and not through a brokerage account or other intermediary, may request a control number or receive assistance with voting by utilizing the “Chat with Odyssey Trust” function at https://odysseytrust.com/contact/ or by contacting Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America).

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage firm or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their intermediary to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting Materials, please contact Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175 (toll-free in North America) or at 1-587-885-0960 (direct from outside of North America). In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by October 14, 2025.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

