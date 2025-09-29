Calian Renews and Expands its Debt Agreement

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a mission critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the closing of a CDN$200 million debt facility with Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) as lead arranger, sole bookrunner, and administrative agent, Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec (“Desjardins”), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”), JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JP Morgan”) and Export Development Canada (“EDC”).

This new three-year term revolving credit facility totals $350 million, an increase of 37% over the previous facility. The renewed facility includes a committed amount of $200 million, combined with an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $150 million, providing added financial flexibility. This new agreement replaces the existing facility.

“The new lending syndicate brings together Canada’s leading banks, support from EDC, Canada’s Export Credit Agency, and marking a first for Calian, a U.S.-based financial partner, JP Morgan,” stated Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer, Calian. “This credit facility underscores the confidence in our business fundamentals and long-term strategy. With more than $1.6 billion in backlog and highly differentiated solutions that serve the Defence, Space and Health markets, we are well positioned to deploy capital in pursuit of consistent, long-term growth and value creation.”

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

