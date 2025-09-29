StorageVault Completes Previously Announced Acquisitions; Adjusted Total Reaches $132.6 Million

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that, further to its April 23, 2025 and June 24, 2025 news releases, it has completed the acquisition of 4 additional stores (collectively, the “Acquisitions”) from four vendor groups (collectively, the “Vendors”), for an aggregate purchase price of $60.8 million. All of the Acquisitions are arm’s length.

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisitions in the amount of $60.8 million, subject to customary adjustments, was paid with funds on hand and mortgage financing.

One previously announced acquisition from the April 23, 2025 news release, valued at $2.6 million, was not completed due to due diligence conditions not being satisfied and was replaced. This transaction was replaced with the acquisition of a new asset valued at $9.0 million, bringing the total completed transactions year to date to $132.6 million.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 263 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 767 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

