Dragonfly Energy Showcases Technical Leadership at The Battery Show North America 2025





RENO, Nev., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, will maintain a strong presence in the technical program at The Battery Show North America 2025, taking place Oct. 6 to 9, 2025, in Detroit. Through sessions on domestic lithium battery manufacturing, hybrid electrification and battery fundamentals, the Company will highlight its technical leadership and contributions to advancing the industry dialogue.

Recognized as the largest advanced battery and electric vehicle technologies event in North America, The Battery Show brings together thousands of engineers, decision-makers, and innovators from across the global energy storage supply chain. The conference program serves as a premier forum for sharing technical knowledge, policy perspectives, and practical applications that are shaping the future of electrification.

Through a series of workshops, panel discussions, and case study presentations, Dragonfly Energy’s leadership will provide insights and expertise on the evolving landscape of energy storage, U.S. manufacturing, and electrification.

The company’s participation includes:

“Our focus has always been on advancing the dialogue around energy storage and manufacturing innovation,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “The Battery Show offers an important forum to exchange ideas, highlight technical progress, and collaborate on the solutions needed to strengthen the industry as a whole.”

Dragonfly Energy’s thought leadership at this year’s conference underscores its commitment to both technical rigor and cross-industry collaboration, reinforcing the company’s role in shaping the future of clean energy and advanced battery manufacturing.

For more information on the program and full agenda, please visit TheBatteryShow.com.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

