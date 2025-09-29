Matador Technologies Inc. Provides U.S. Listing and Leadership Update

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), announces that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Company’s plan to pursue a listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as part of its long-term capital markets strategy.

U.S. Listing Process Update – Form 20-F Filed

The filing of a registration statement with the SEC is a key step for issuers seeking to register securities with the SEC. The registration statement is expected to become publicly available once the SEC has completed its review process. The Form 20-F filing does not, by itself, constitute an approval of a U.S. listing, nor does it imply a timeline for effectiveness. Any listing on the Nasdaq remains subject to:

SEC review and declaration of effectiveness of the Company’s Form 20-F registration statement; and



Nasdaq’s acceptance of Matador’s listing application and the Company’s satisfaction of all initial listing requirements.



“This step reflects Matador’s continued evolution and our intent to broaden access to global investors while staying true to our Bitcoin-native treasury model,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. “We will proceed deliberately and transparently as we work through the U.S. regulatory and exchange processes.”

Leadership Update

Matador also announces that Sunny Ray, President, has departed the Company effective September 24, 2025, to pursue new opportunities. The Board and management thank Mr. Ray for his contributions to Matador’s strategy and brand and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. The Company has initiated a search for a successor and will provide an update in due course.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of our common shares nor shall any sale of the common shares occur in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Our common shares have not yet been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state of the United States unless an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.