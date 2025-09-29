Odyssey Resources Provides Update on Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Resources Limited (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) (NEX: ODX.H) today announced that, in case of disruption due to the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the management information circular (the “Circular“), form of proxy and related meeting materials (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) for the Company’s upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, to be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the “Meeting”), may be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available electronically on the Company’s website at www.odysseyresources.com.

The Company delivered the completed Meeting Materials to the appropriate parties on September 17, 2025, for mailing to registered and unregistered shareholders prior to the Meeting. However, due to the recent and ongoing Canada Post labour strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares, either directly or by proxy, or indirectly via their intermediary.

Shareholders who have not received their Meeting Materials are urged to contact the Company. The Company will deliver, by email, a copy of the Meeting Materials to any shareholder who requests a copy thereof without charge. Please direct such requests to Mark Pereira, Corporate Secretary at (416) 365-5172 or info@odysseyresources.com.

Registered Shareholders

Registered shareholders may return a completed, dated and signed proxy to TSX Trust Company, Suite 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, by fax to 416.595.9593 or over the Internet at www.voteproxyonline.com, as described in the instructions printed on the proxy. To be valid, all proxies must be submitted prior to 10:00 a.m. on October 17, 2025 (or no less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof).

Registered shareholders who wish to request a proxy for the Meeting may contact TSX Trust Company at 1-866- 600-5869 or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary should contact such broker or other intermediary to request a voting instruction form or form of proxy.

The Company’s financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile and the Company’s website as noted below.

About Odyssey Resources Limited

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website (www.odysseyresources.com) and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-350-3314

Email: info@odysseyresources.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by statements including words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “budget,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “scheduled,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “to be,” “could,”, “would,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Statements including forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting and other statements that are not material facts. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, such as assumptions about the ongoing Canada Post labour strike. The Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control which may cause actual results to differ materially from any future or potential results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, risks beyond the Company’s control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s ability to conduct the Meeting as contemplated. The reader is cautioned to consider such factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.