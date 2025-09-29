Advent Technologies to Supply MEA’s to Siqens GmbH for its Fuel Cell Systems

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ADN) Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Advent Technologies, SA, is pleased to announce a new contract with Siqens GmbH, a leading German fuel cell system manufacturer. Under the terms of the 12-month contract, Advent will supply Membrane Electrode Assemblies (“MEAs”) for integration into Siqens’ innovative fuel cell systems.

This marks a significant milestone in Advent’s ongoing mission to expand the adoption of its proprietary High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) technology across global markets. The Advent MEAs are designed to deliver high performance and durability, enabling Siqens to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its fuel cell solutions for off-grid and backup power applications.

Gary Herman, CEO of Advent Technologies, commented, "This agreement with Siqens is a testament to the strength of our MEA technology and our ability to meet the evolving needs of the fuel cell industry. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth in the European market."

Nikos Farmakiotis, Sales and Marketing Manager of Advent Technologies, stated:

"This agreement with Siqens demonstrates the continued relevance and reliability of our PBI-based MEA technology to be integrated in the Siqens fuel cell systems that meet the growing demand for clean and dependable power solutions."

Dr. Thomas Klaue, CEO of Siqens GmbH, added, "We are pleased to collaborate with Advent Technologies as a provider and integrate their advanced MEAs into our fuel cell systems. This partnership supports our commitment to delivering robust and sustainable energy solutions to our customers worldwide. The collaboration between Advent and Siqens reflects a shared commitment to advancing clean energy technologies and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future. By leveraging Advent’s advanced MEA components, Siqens aims to further optimize its fuel cell systems for a wide range of applications, including telecommunications, emergency power, and remote infrastructure.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems, as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Germany, Athens and Patras, Greece. With more than 70 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent’s corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company’s business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Advent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent’s business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

