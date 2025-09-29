NBCUniversal and DraftKings Enter Multi-Year Collaboration Across Expansive Sports Portfolio

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced today that it has entered into a multi-year advertising agreement with NBCUniversal to execute exclusive integrations and digital sponsorships across NBCUniversal’s top-tier sports properties, including premier national coverage. This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies, expanding DraftKings’ presence in sports broadcasting through one of its largest and most impactful multi-platform agreements to date.

“We are proud to join forces with NBCUniversal, an iconic name in sports entertainment, in a landmark multi-year agreement that brings together two industry leaders,” said Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings. “Our presence throughout NBCUniversal’s sports ecosystem will not only engage fans in powerful new ways but also augment our industry-leading live betting capabilities. Together, we will deliver a customer experience that moves at the speed of sports, bringing the thrill of NBA and other top action to life while staying true to our shared passion for innovation, excitement, and the unforgettable experiences that live sports inspire.”

Under the agreement, DraftKings will be featured across NBCUniversal’s extensive portfolio of sports properties, spanning the NFL, PGA TOUR, Ryder Cup, Premier League, NCAA football and basketball, NBA, WNBA, and more. The deal also includes NBCUniversal’s tentpole events, including Super Bowl LX, NBA All-Star Weekend, and the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup on Telemundo. This broad, multi-sport integration strategy grants DraftKings exclusive access to a wide range of integrations and will connect the company with tens of millions of fans across a year-round calendar of marquee events, uniting audiences during some of the most thrilling moments in sports. By leveraging NBCUniversal’s expansive reach and premium sports content, DraftKings will engage fans across linear, streaming, and digital ecosystems. The agreement will also create opportunities for DraftKings to work with NBCUniversal’s talent and further strengthen DraftKings’ position as a leader in delivering immersive sports entertainment experiences. Also, as part of this deal, DraftKings has the exclusive right to receive integrations and purchase digital sponsorships in several categories, including online sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online lottery products, and online horse wagering categories.

“For over a decade DraftKings has dominated the sports betting market, serving as an industry leader and marketplace innovator,” said Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President NBC Sports, Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships. “There is no better company to integrate into our unrivaled portfolio of sports properties. Combining our excellence in sports entertainment with DraftKings’ industry leading capabilities will transform the viewer experience just as NBCUniversal prepares to bring an unprecedented slate of sports programming to fans everywhere.”

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 28 states, Washington, D.C. and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” ”would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media

Media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews