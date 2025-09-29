NeenOpal Launches GAfix: A Smarter Way to Audit Google Analytics

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeenOpal rolls out GAfix, turning years of Google Analytics expertise into a smart audit tool that reveals gaps, fixes misconfigurations, and empowers data-driven decisions.

Unreliable Google Analytics data has become the silent killer of marketing ROI. After helping businesses across industries tackle this problem, NeenOpal, a global leader in data-driven solutions, leveraged its analytics expertise to create GAfix. This Google Analytics audit tool uncovers gaps and misconfigurations with actionable guidance and solutions.

It’s no surprise that businesses still wrestle with GA4’s complex event-based model years after Google rolled it out to replace Universal Analytics. Misconfigured events, hidden gaps, and tracking errors leave critical decisions hanging. GAfix tackles this problem head-on.

What makes GAfix stand out is its depth and usability. Instead of focusing on surface-level checks, it goes deeper, ensuring every layer—data streams, events, conversions, Firebase integration, and more—works correctly. At the same time, insights are easy to understand, even for non-technical teams. This balance makes it valuable to digital marketers, analytics professionals, business owners, and agencies alike.

Early adopters are already seeing the impact. Vivek Singh, co-founder of Hopstack, shared that “GAfix makes our GA4 setup easier to optimize by automating audits that once took hours”.

GAfix offers a free version with core checkpoints and a paid version with advanced checkpoints, including downloadable audit reports. Businesses can get started instantly with free audits while exploring the deeper capabilities in the pro version. The platform also plans to add the Google Tag Manager audit feature to strengthen its analytics toolkit in the next phase.

With GAfix, businesses get more than an audit; they get the confidence to make better decisions. For example, fixing Google Analytics audience setups helped a home décor company reach more genuine buyers. Ad platforms matched 130% more users, and retargeting costs dropped by a third, making campaigns more cost-effective.

Reflecting on what drove them to build the platform, GAfix co-founder Himanshu shared, “Google Analytics has huge potential, but we saw too many businesses struggling to unlock it. GAfix is our answer to make analytics more reliable and genuinely useful for growth by delivering audit reports in less than five minutes.”

Co-founder Pavel underscored the bigger picture, “We built GAfix to remove the uncertainty around Google Analytics setups. When data is accurate, businesses can trust their numbers and act on them with confidence.”

In a world where accurate data gives businesses a clear edge, GAfix is poised to become an indispensable partner by transforming Google Analytics from an error-prone setup into a trusted growth driver.