Charting the Next Frontier in Cloud Excellence: NeenOpal Achieves AWS Managed Services Provider Accreditation

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeenOpal, a global leader in Data, AI, and Cloud-native transformation, proudly announces its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services Provider (MSP) Program accreditation. This milestone reinforces NeenOpal’s position as a next-generation MSP, combining deep cloud engineering, FinOps discipline, and AI-driven automation to deliver end-to-end, outcome-focused cloud management for clients worldwide.

In an era where cloud infrastructure is synonymous with business infrastructure, organizations need more than reactive management—they need intelligent, proactive, and adaptive partners. The AWS MSP accreditation validates NeenOpal’s ability to design, migrate, modernize, secure, and optimize mission-critical workloads while driving measurable business outcomes.

NeenOpal approaches managed services as a continuous partnership rather than a one-time engagement. Its next-generation framework blends financial governance, agile development, intelligent automation, and built-in security to create an ecosystem that evolves with the business.

By infusing generative & agentic AI, data intelligence, machine learning, automation and predictive operations into every layer of the cloud, NeenOpal ensures environments remain cost-efficient, resilient, and performance-optimized. This holistic approach transforms cloud management into a living system of continuous improvement, where innovation, reliability, and efficiency move in perfect sync.

From there, the partnership deepens through operational optimization, where NeenOpal acts as a true extension of the client’s team—monitoring, automating, and refining infrastructure for peak performance and scalability. This enables clients to innovate faster, eliminate operational bottlenecks, and transform their cloud into a strategic growth driver.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by AWS. This MSP accreditation is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on client success,” said Nished Singhal, Co-Founder of NeenOpal. “It reinforces our core promise: You focus on building your business—we’ve got your cloud. Every engagement with NeenOpal is a long-term commitment to ensuring our clients’ technology becomes an accelerator, not a burden.”

About NeenOpal

NeenOpal is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and a leading provider of Data, AI, and Cloud solutions. The company specializes in transforming data into strategic insight and managing complex cloud environments, enabling clients to innovate with speed, security, and confidence.