Multifunctional Printer Market Size to Reach USD 66.65 Billion by 2032 Due to their High Productivity and Cost Efficiency | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifunctional Printer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Multifunctional Printer Market size was worth USD 42.51 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 66.65 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during 2025-2032.”

Increasing Demand for Cost-Efficient and Space-Saving Multifunctional Printers in Corporate and Educational Sectors Propel Market Growth

Because multifunction printers combine printing, scanning, copying, and faxing into one device, they save space and operating costs, which has led to an increase in their use in workplaces and other institutions. Combining many functionalities into a single device reduces equipment costs and streamlines handling tasks.

MFPs are even easier to invest in, as corporations are also very concerned about sustainability and energy efficiency. These devices' ability to make life easier and more productive with the aid of technical advancements like cloud printing and smartphone integration has led to their quick adoption in a variety of industries throughout the world.

Multifunctional Printer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 42.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 66.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.83% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Inkjet, Laser and Solid Ink)

• By Functionality (Printing, Scanning, Copying, Faxing and Mobile Printing)

• By Technology (Single-Function Printers, Multi-Function Printers (MFP) and All-in-One Printers (AIO))

• By End-User (Home Users, Small Businesses, Large Enterprises, Educational Institutions and Government Agencies)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

The Multi-Function Printers (MFP) segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for about 44.80% share of the global multifunctional printer market in 2024 due to their ability to combine printing, scanning, copying and faxing, thereby saving space and lowering costs. The All-in-One Printers (AIO) segment will grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.18% during 2024-2032 due to the availability of user-friendly and sophisticated machines.

By Product Type

In 2024, the Laser segment had the largest revenue share of approximately 60.08% in the Multifunctional Printer Market owing to its ability to quickly print high amounts of data, making it suitable for high-volume tasks and lower cost per page than other technologies. he inkjet segment is to grow with the fastest CAGR of around 6.92% during 2024-2032 due to its inexpensive, high-quality color printing, and rising adoption of inkjet printers for home and small offices.

By Functionality

Printing segment led the Multifunctional Printer Market in 2024 owing to printing continues to be the primary need of the sectors including businesses, institutions, and homes, capturing a revenue share of approximately 40.10%. Mobile Printing is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.24% during 2024-2032 owing to the increased use of tablets and smartphones.

By End-User

The market was dominated by the Large Enterprises segment holding a share of around 30.10% in 2024, due to the high-volume document processing to meet their large printing requirements and the reliance on high-performance devices that can effectively address these needs.

Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness Steady Growth in the Market Globally

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 37.20% and is expected to hold fastest CAGR of around 6.59% during 2025-2032 due to the rapid industrialization and expansion of corporate offices, along with the rapid adoption of technological products and high demand from education and government sectors. The North America Multifunctional Printer Market is growing at a steady rate due to its large usage in corporate offices, educational institutes, and government sectors.

Recent News:

In November 2024, HP introduced AI-enhanced printers, including the LaserJet Pro M428fdw, featuring the HP Print AI platform to optimize printing processes. HP continues to focus on sustainability by using recycled materials in the LaserJet Pro M428fdw and promoting energy-efficient printing solutions.

In March 2025, Honeywell unveiled its Printer Edge™ platform, a cloud-based thermal printing solution designed to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. This platform enables enterprises, particularly in healthcare and transportation sectors, to remotely monitor and manage printer performance, ensuring seamless integration and reduced downtime.

