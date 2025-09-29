Rezolve Ai Clarifies Recent SEC Filing and Reaffirms Strategic Growth Initiatives

No Dilution in Recent F-3 Filing

Strategic Partnerships with Microsoft and Google Driving Enterprise Adoption

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the enterprise AI-commerce company, today issued a statement to clarify recent misconceptions surrounding its latest SEC filing and to reaffirm the company’s strong financial position, strategic partnerships, and customer traction.

On September 25, Rezolve filed a Form F-3 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to re-register for resale certain shares that had previously been registered for resale on Form F-1, a more administratively burdensome form for the Company. The registered shares were already outstanding shares held by investors. No new shares were issued in connection with the Form F-3 and the Form F-3 is not an indication of imminent selling activity by these shareholders. This filing is an administrative requirement to allow prior investors flexibility and to ease the administrative costs of maintaining the registration statements imposed on the Company, and it does not create dilution for existing Rezolve shareholders.

As previously reported on September 26, Rezolve recently completed a $200 million capital raise, further strengthening Rezolve’s balance sheet and intended to fund its global expansion strategy. As previously disclosed and agreed in the definitive documentation, Rezolve intends to register for resale on Form F-3 the shares issued in connection with such capital raise to provide flexibility for the investors in the coming days. This filing is fully consistent with the Company’s previously disclosed plans.

Truly Strategic Partnerships with Microsoft and Google

Rezolve reaffirmed that its partnerships with Microsoft and Google go far beyond marketplace listings. Senior executives Nick Parker of Microsoft and Tara Brady of Google have publicly described Rezolve as a strategic partner in driving the future of retail AI (Microsoft video | Google video). These partnerships involve joint go-to-market commitments, deep technical integration, and coordinated customer engagements across global retail and enterprise sectors.

Addressing the Industry’s Hallucination Problem

One of the most critical challenges in AI adoption is the risk of hallucinations. Rezolve’s proprietary brainpowa™ LLM has been engineered to achieve zero hallucinations, delivering reliable, accurate outputs in enterprise deployments (see demonstration). This differentiator is central to building enterprise trust in Rezolve’s platform.

Strong Customer Case Studies

Rezolve continues to deliver measurable value for global retailers, including:

Myntra: simplifying product discovery and driving a 35% YoY increase in visual image search adoption (case study).

simplifying product discovery and driving a 35% YoY increase in visual image search adoption (case study). Crate & Barrel: boosting product discovery and shopper conversion through AI-powered solutions (case study PDF).

boosting product discovery and shopper conversion through AI-powered solutions (case study PDF). DFS: achieving a 10% uplift in conversions by connecting shoppers to better-matched products (case study).



Upcoming Half-Year Results

Rezolve expects to announce its first half 2025 financial results on October 1, 2025. Management expects to provide an update on revenue growth, enterprise adoption, and progress against the Company’s strategic initiatives.

Positioned for Sustained Growth

Rezolve remains focused on executing its growth strategy, with a strong balance sheet, expanding enterprise adoption, and a differentiated AI-commerce platform that solves real-world challenges for customers and partners.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfill, and personalize at global scale. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding product capabilities, commercialization, and business performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com