Beyond Oil Announces First Distribution Agreement in Vietnam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce its entry into the Vietnamese market through a new distribution agreement with Trang Anh Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd.

This distribution agreement, dated September 26, 2025, marks Beyond Oil’s first commercial presence in Vietnam, entering one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most dynamic markets. Trang Anh Production Development and Trading Joint Stock Company (“Trang Anh PDT., JSC”), an affiliate of Trang Anh Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd. is a well-established chemical and industrial products enterprise with decades of distribution expertise. The agreement has an initial term of five (5) years and requires the initial purchase of 10,800 kg of product. With this initial order, Trang Anh PDT., JSC will introduce Beyond Oil’s innovative filtration solutions on a non-exclusive basis to Vietnam’s food service sector and anticipates expanding its orders as it integrates Beyond Oil’s products into the local market.

"We are excited to enter the Vietnamese market, a key step in our broader global expansion strategy," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “Vietnam represents a significant opportunity for Beyond Oil to bring our sustainable, cost-saving, and health-focused oil filtration solutions to a thriving restaurant industry. We are committed to furthering our penetration across Vietnam, and this partnership with Trang Anh is a foundational step in building long-term commercial success in the region."

Pham Gia Hien, CEO of Trang Anh PDT., JSC, commented, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Beyond Oil to bring their innovative filtration solutions to Vietnam. Our immediate goal is to introduce these products across the country’s food service sector, focusing initially on key industrial kitchens and large-scale food manufacturers that support electronics and high-tech production facilities. We plan to leverage our extensive distribution network and technical expertise to ensure Beyond Oil’s solutions are fully integrated into these high-demand environments, driving efficiency, quality, and sustainability for our clients."

About Trang Anh Production Development and Trading Joint Stock Company

Trang Anh PDT., JSC is a subsidiary of Trang Anh Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd, a trusted chemical and industrial products company with extensive experience in nationwide distribution. Founded in 2010, Trang Anh Co., Ltd maintains a robust supply chain with sources primarily from China and other Asian markets. Building on its strong foundation, Trang Anh PDT., JSC is expanding into advanced solutions for the food service sector, offering innovative technologies that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and customer value. Its product catalog is available via its official website at: hoachattranganh.com

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Adi Olesker

VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972 50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com

Trang Anh PDT., JSC,

Pham Gia Hien, CEO

Phone: +84-888-656598