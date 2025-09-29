Silynxcom Lands $100,000 Order from Leading Military Unit for Advanced Tactical Communication Headsets

Netanya, Israel, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received a new purchase order valued at approximately $100,000 from a leading military unit for its tactical headset systems and related communication accessories.

This order marks another milestone in Silynxcom’s ongoing commitment to equipping elite military forces with advanced communication solutions. The Company’s tactical headsets, renowned for their combat-proven reliability, provide superior situational awareness, active hearing protection, and seamless integration with professional-grade ruggedized radios. These features ensure clear and precise communication in high-intensity operational environments, enhancing both safety and mission effectiveness.

Silynxcom’s headsets are designed to provide exceptional situational awareness, hearing protection, and seamless radio connectivity in challenging environments. These lightweight, ruggedized devices integrate with professional-grade radios, enabling clear and precise communication while safeguarding users from hazardous sounds. The headsets are combat-proven, having been field-tested in a variety of scenarios, including naval operations, battlefield conditions, and high-intensity training.

“We are proud to support this leading military unit with our state-of-the-art communication technology,” said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. “This order reflects the trust placed in our solutions and reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative, life-saving equipment that meets the evolving needs of defense forces worldwide.”

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the belief that this order marks another milestone in Silynxcom’s ongoing commitment to equipping elite military forces with advanced communication solutions; the efficacy and utility of the headsets; the belief that this order reflects trust placed in the Company’s solutions; and the belief that this order reinforces the Company’s dedication to delivering innovative, life-saving equipment that meets the evolving needs of defense forces worldwide. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 13, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Capital Markets & IR Contact

Michal Efraty

ir@silynxcom.com