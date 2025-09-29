Royalty Pharma Appoints Dr. Ted W. Love As Lead Independent Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that the independent directors of the Board have unanimously appointed Dr. Ted W. Love, an independent director since 2020, as Lead Independent Director. Dr. Love will continue to Chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Ted to the key role of Lead Independent Director,” said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma and Chairman of the Board. “Ted has extensive research-based biopharma experience gained over a long and successful career and currently serves as Immediate Past Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s (BIO) Board of Directors. Ted has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgment and leadership, and we look forward to his continued stewardship as we advance our mission to accelerate innovation in life sciences.”

“I am honored to be appointed Lead Independent Director,” said Ted. “Royalty Pharma’s pioneering approach to life sciences innovation and its commitment to long-term value creation make it a remarkable organization. I look forward to continuing my contributions to the Board, providing independent oversight and helping to guide the company’s strategic direction.”

About Ted W. Love, MD

Dr. Love serves as BIO’s Immediate Past Chair of its Board of Directors following a two-year term as Chairman (2023-2025). Previously, he served as President and CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) as well as a member of its board. Before GBT, he was EVP, Research and Development and Technical Operations, at Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Onyx, Ted served as President, CEO and Chairman of Nuvelo. Earlier in his career, Ted served as SVP, Development, at Theravance and held a number of senior management positions in medical affairs and product development at Genentech, including as Chairman of Genentech’s Product Development Committee and VP, Product Development. Dr. Love serves on the Board of Directors of Gilead Sciences and Structure Therapeutics. Ted holds an MD from Yale Medical School and a BA in molecular biology from Haverford College. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex’s Trikafta, Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, GSK’s Trelegy, Roche’s Evrysdi, Servier’s Voranigo, Biogen’s Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Pfizer’s Nurtec ODT, and Gilead’s Trodelvy, and 17 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

