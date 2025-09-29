Eviden and Vates: A European alliance for sovereign virtualized infrastructure

Paris, France – September 29, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces a strategic partnership with Vates, a pioneering company in open-source virtualization solutions, to provide a European reliable, efficient, and future-proof virtualization solution, ready to meet real-world infrastructure demands.

In a context where sovereignty, transparency, and control are increasingly strategic, this partnership between two European companies will open new possibilities for customers looking to reduce their reliance on foreign vendors. Together, Eviden and Vates aim at delivering a 100% sovereign infrastructure stack from the hardware to the virtualization platform.

By combining Eviden’s latest BullSequana SH servers, its enterprise servers for AI and critical applications, and Vates VMS, its fully open-sources virtualization management stack, businesses and organisations can benefit from efficient, secure, and predictable infrastructure, adaptable to a variety of scenarios, from data center setups to specific deployments.

Charles-Philippe Gaudron, Global head of Business Computing and AI, at Eviden, Atos Group highlighted “Convinced of the potential of this collaboration, we are currently deploying Vates VMS solution in our Angers factory, Eviden’s flagship industrial site which we are transforming into a next-generation factory. This partnership with Vates underscores our commitment to technological autonomy, providing sovereign solutions that meet the critical needs of modern businesses. Together, we are strengthening Europe's capacity to innovate and lead in the global technological landscape."

Olivier Lambert, CEO, Vates said “This partnership with Eviden is a strong endorsement of Vates' legitimacy in the virtualization market. Eviden’s decision to deploy our solution internally demonstrates that Vates VMS can serve as a credible alternative to US-based proprietary solutions in most environments. We are proud to be working alongside Eviden to strengthen European technological sovereignty and demonstrate that Europe has all the resources needed to offer solid, sustainable alternatives to non-European solutions.”

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together more than 4,500 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Vates

Founded in 2012 in Grenoble, VATES is a French company specializing in open-source virtualization and infrastructure management solutions for hybrid cloud environments. Its flagship products, XCP-ng and Xen Orchestra, help public and private organizations worldwide gain autonomy and sustainably optimize their IT environments.

Fully open source and developed in France, these solutions offer universal compatibility, easy integration, and meet the needs of critical environments. They enable users to maintain technological independence while benefiting from top-tier professional support.

With over 10 years of expertise, a proven track record of profitability, and the trust of more than 1,000 customers worldwide, VATES helps position France as a key player in virtualization.

Key facts:

Founded: 2012

HQ: Grenoble, France

Downloads: 2M+

Employees: 60

2024 revenue: €4 Million





Website: https://vates.tech/

