Jyong Biotech Wins Innovation Gold Award in Pharmaceutical Category at 2025 Taipei Biotech Awards

New Taipei City, Taiwan, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company” or “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, today announced that its subsidiary, Health Ever Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., has been honored with the Innovation Gold Award for the development of its oral plant-derived investigational new drug BOTRESO® for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) / lower urinary tract syndrome (LUTS), in the Pharmaceutical Category at the 2025 Taipei Biotech Awards, an event widely recognized as the “Oscars of Taiwan’s biotech industry.” The Gold Award, carrying a cash prize of more than US$26,000, was presented by Taipei City Mayor Wayne Chiang during the awards ceremony to recognize outstanding achievements in innovation and cross-disciplinary excellence in the biotech field.

(Vincent Chang, Associate Manager of Health Ever Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., accepts the 2025 Taipei Biotech Awards Innovation Gold Award on behalf of the company from Taipei City Mayor Wayne Chiang)

The award-winning product, BOTRESO® holds multiple invention patents of pharmaceutical composition worldwide and has conducted four Phase III clinical trials (API-1) in the United States and Taiwan. Developed in Taiwan, BOTRESO® is the first case of Taiwan-developed oral botanical new drug to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) approval and advance into Phase III clinical trials. The new drug candidate (API-1) has completed the IND process and a New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted to the U.S. FDA.

“Receiving the 2025 Taipei Biotech Awards Innovation Gold Award is a great honor and validates the years of research and development behind BOTRESO® said Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman and CEO of Jyong Biotech. “This recognition highlights our leadership in plant-derived drug innovation and our commitment to bringing safe, effective therapies to patients worldwide. We will continue our efforts to expand our global presence and to deliver first-class botanical new drug to meet critical healthcare needs.”

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

