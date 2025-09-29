Liquidia to Present Clinical Data from ASCENT Trial at the CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases, announced today the company will present two oral presentations at the CHEST 2025 annual meeting on October 19-22, 2025, in Chicago.



The company’s two presentations will focus on new data from its ASCENT trial pertaining to both the safety and exploratory efficacy of LIQ861 DPI treprostinil in PH-ILD patients through Week 16, and observed changes in the cardiac effort of PH-ILD patients.



Oral Presentations include:



Rapid Fire Oral Presentation , Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:20 a.m. – 10:24 a.m. CT

Title: Changes in Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension-Interstitial Lung Disease: Insights from ASCENT

Presenter: Dr. Dan Lachant - University of Rochester Medical Center

Session: On the Hunt for New Approaches to Diagnose and Monitor PH



Late-Breaking Rapid Fire Oral Presentation , Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 1:52 p.m. – 1:57 p.m. CT

Title: Safety and Exploratory Efficacy Data of LIQ861 DPI Treprostinil in PH-ILD: ASCENT to Week 16

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Kolaitis - University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center

Session: Pulmonary Fibrosis: Advances in Pharmacotherapy Late-Breaking Scientific Abstracts



Upon presentation, the slides will be available on the Publications page of Liquidia’s website located at https://liquidia.com/products-and-pipeline/publications.



About ASCENT

An Open-Label ProSpective MultiCENTer Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH (ASCENT), listed as ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06129240, will evaluate the safety and tolerability of LIQ861 in subjects who have WHO Group 1 and 3 pulmonary hypertension. Cohort A includes 54 subjects who have WHO Group 3 Pulmonary Hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Additional cohorts from either Group 1 or Group 3 may be defined in future protocol amendments. Scheduled study visits to the clinic will occur at Screening, Baseline, Week 8, Week 16, Week 24, and Week 52. During this time, dose titration may be ordered at the Investigator's discretion and in accordance with the guidance provided. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of LIQ861 in subjects with WHO Group 1 & 3 Pulmonary Hypertension (PH). The exploratory objectives of the study are to assess the effects of LIQ861 on exercise capacity, functional class, relevant biomarkers, and imaging assessments.



About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. YUTREPIA is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our strategic and financial initiatives, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related submission contents and timelines, and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, as well as a number of uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and our industry has inherent risks. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that these goals will be achieved, and we undertake no duty to update our goals or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



