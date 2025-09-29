EdgeMode Highlights 2025 Milestones Including 1000% Stock Performance, Transformative M&A, and Nasdaq Uplisting Plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode (OTC: EDGM), a next-generation AI and digital infrastructure company, today announced that 2025 has been a landmark year, highlighted by two strategic acquisitions that have established a robust portfolio of data center assets across Sweden and Spain. These transactions strengthen EdgeMode’s positioning in Europe’s growing AI infrastructure market and contributed to a 1000% year-to-date increase in the company’s stock performance.

“2025 has been a transformational year for EdgeMode,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode. “Our acquisitions in Sweden and Spain represent a significant step forward in building a world-class digital infrastructure platform. The strong market response, reflected in our stock performance, underscores investor confidence in our strategy. Looking ahead, we remain focused on pursuing opportunities across renewable energy infrastructure, data center development, AI software, real estate, and energy storage—sectors that we believe will be critical to the future of the AI-driven economy.”

The newly acquired portfolio includes a flagship project in Marviken, Sweden, with scalable power capacity of up to 300MW, and a development in Spain designed to leverage renewable energy for AI-ready colocation and hyperscale clients. Together, these assets provide a foundation for EdgeMode’s goal of creating one of the most advanced and sustainable data center platforms in Europe.

A Strategic Vision for Growth

Building on this momentum, EdgeMode is executing an aggressive M&A strategy aimed at acquiring both private and public businesses across the AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem. Beyond data center infrastructure and AI-oriented software, the company’s targeted sectors include renewable energy, real estate, battery storage, and energy businesses—all essential to building the AI technology stack and supporting the global digital economy.

With plans for a Nasdaq uplisting underway, EdgeMode is positioning itself as a market consolidator—bringing scale, public market access, and operational expertise to growth-oriented companies seeking to accelerate their growth.

Invitation to Industry Innovators

“We are extending an open invitation to companies across our ecosystem,” added Faulkner. “If you are building AI software, operating digital infrastructure, developing energy solutions, or managing strategic real estate, and believe that joining a public, high-growth platform can help you achieve your goals, EdgeMode would welcome those discussions. The demand for AI infrastructure is unprecedented, and we believe collaboration is key to meeting that demand.”

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

