CN to Report Third-Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results on October 31, 2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2025 financial and operating results before the markets open on October 31, 2025.

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 31. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 4715336 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

