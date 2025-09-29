Userful Introduces Infinity EdgeAI™, An Edge-Native Cognitive Intelligence Solution for Critical Workplace Management Applications, Co-Developed with Microsoft

Represents a critical evolution from traditional visual intelligence to real-time cognitive intelligence at the edge, accelerating the transition from reactive monitoring to proactive insight-driven decision-making in operations centers, factory floors, and all mission-critical environments.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , a leader in mission-critical data visualization, announced today the introduction of Userful Infinity EdgeAI™ (preview), an on-premise cognitive intelligence solution built for mission-critical environments in the enterprise. Infinity EdgeAI continuously monitors multiple sources of operational data. When an anomaly is detected, EdgeAI identifies and links directly to the source information and delivers actionable insights instantly to operations leaders or designated decision makers. This provides cost-effective, real-time support for operations management (NOCs, EOCs) and security operations (SOCs), enhancing responsiveness and resilience.

To achieve such workplace productivity gains, Userful developed Infinity EdgeAI in partnership with Microsoft. It is an extension of the Userful Infinity platform, the award-winning software-defined AV/IT solution that arms enterprise IT operations with the ability to visualize its operations on any display, anywhere, securely, with effortless control and unmatched simplicity.

“Mission-critical environments today face an exponential increase in both the volume and complexity of data generated across their operations. From structured telemetry in manufacturing systems to unstructured video surveillance and sensor data in transportation hubs, the diversity and scale of inputs have outpaced the capabilities of traditional decision-support systems,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “Infinity EdgeAI brings real-time cognitive intelligence to the edge, enabling mission-critical teams to detect issues earlier, understand them faster, and act decisively. Holistic enterprise awareness enables better workplace management and communication."

Outperforming Cloud-first Architectures

As organizations scale digitally, many have relied on cloud-first architectures to aggregate, analyze, and act on operational data. However, the limitations of this model are increasingly apparent, particularly in mission-critical settings where responsiveness, cost control, and data sovereignty are essential. These limitations include latency sensitivity, cloud GPU scarcity and cost, bandwidth constraints, regulatory and security risks, and connectivity gaps.

Organizations are now embracing edge-first architectures, deploying AI and inference engines close to where data is generated. This shift allows systems to process data in real-time, enforce security and compliance policies locally, and deliver insight without the overhead of cloud roundtrips. Edge intelligence addresses both the technical and regulatory limitations of the cloud, enabling a more resilient, responsive, and autonomous operational model.

Edge-first architectures unlock low-latency processing, but true operational transformation comes with cognitive intelligence at the edge. These systems perceive the data, interpret it using localized multimodal models, generate contextual analysis and visualization of the data to make it easier to understand what’s happening and where risks lie, and act by triggering audited workflows to assist human decision support.

Infinity EdgeAI is the First Mover in Cognitive Intelligence for Mission-Critical Operations

Unlike competitive solutions that focus on passive monitoring, Infinity EdgeAI is a predictive decision support system. At the core of the Infinity EdgeAI solution are three components:

The Infinity EdgeAI™ Module(s) - This is a custom-built containerized AI module(s), built on Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, a service that extends cloud intelligence and analytics to edge devices, allowing for offline processing and local decision-making. Infinity EdgeAI modules are designed to support multi-modal workloads, enabling real-time data inference, rules execution, and decision logic entirely within a secured, customer-managed environment. Microsoft Azure IoT Edge handles container orchestration, device provisioning, and secure updates while processing live data streams from multiple sources, including Userful Infinity telemetry, third-party systems, and IoT sensors—directly on-premises, adjacent to the data source. This architecture eliminates reliance on internet or cloud connectivity, ensuring ultra-low latency, preserving full data sovereignty, and maintaining consistent performance even in isolated or air-gapped environments.

uControl Application – The operational command console where all EdgeAI alerts and contextual insights are surfaced in real time. uControl provides operators and managers with immediate situational awareness and the ability to act through pre-configured workflows. These actions may include switching layouts on video walls, routing data to operator workstations, pushing notifications, or archiving declined requests for audit purposes—ensuring incidents are managed consistently, quickly, and with full accountability.





Starting in the new year, Infinity EdgeAI Application will be available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace since Userful is a recognized Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner.

In addition, partners and enterprise customers will have the opportunity to learn more about the Infinity platform and the new add-on module at upcoming industry events. Userful will participate in the following conferences for the remainder of 2025:

GSX (New Orleans) | September 29 – October 1, 2025

International Mining and Resources Conference (Australia) | October 21 – 23, 2025

Smart Digital Ports of the Future (Netherlands) | November 12 – 13, 2025

Banking Transformation Summit (North Carolina) | November 17 – 18, 2025





To learn more, stay updated on product developments, and be among the first to experience EdgeAI, visit https://www.userful.com/platform/edge-ai .

About Userful

Userful accelerates digital transformation with a unified platform of workplace operations applications. Built on IT standards, the software-defined Infinity platform is centrally managed, scalable, secure and future-proof—delivering real-time data, collaboration, and operational control. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and Calgary, Alberta, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries.

