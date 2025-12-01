Userful Wins TITAN Platinum Business Award for SaaS Excellence, Underscoring Its Leadership in Critical Operational Infrastructure

Recognition in Information Technology—SaaS Category Honors Userful’s Infinity Platform’s Role in Converging IT, OT, and Security for Mission-Critical Operations

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation , the leader in enterprise operations and observability infrastructure, today announced it has been named a Platinum Winner in the Information Technology – SaaS category at the prestigious 2025 TITAN Business Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s impact in modernizing mission-critical operations through the Userful Infinity Platform. With adoption from more than 50 Fortune 500 organizations, this achievement further affirms Userful’s strategic work in converging IT, OT, and security within a unified, software-defined platform for mission-critical environments.

“Receiving the Platinum distinction, the program’s highest honor, validates the platform architecture, scalability, and momentum with large enterprise customers,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “As organizations are met with the growing difficulties of managing fragmented security, operations, and IT systems, Userful’s Infinity Platform provides a unified foundation. Now with agentic AI, it adds an intelligence layer that enterprises need to act fast, stay secure, and scale efficiently.”

The TITAN Platinum recognition follows Userful being named CIO Review’s Data Visualization Platform of the Year for 2025, underscoring broad industry validation of the Infinity Platform’s leadership. Userful also earned multiple G2 Winter 2025 distinctions, including Fastest Implementation, Easiest Admin, Best Estimated ROI, and Highest User Adoption in the Enterprise category. These recognitions demonstrate the platform’s measurable impact, customer satisfaction, and operational value across global deployments.

An Award That Reflects Industry Transformation

Issued by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Information Technology – SaaS Award recognizes solutions that deliver exceptional value through enterprise-grade software that transforms business performance.

The judging panel, composed of senior executives and technology strategists, praised Userful’s SaaS-first architecture, integrated workflows, and ability to unify data across displays, workstations, and global operation centers, enabling secure orchestration and real-time response. They also noted the Infinity Platform’s evolution into a full observability engine, powered by its recently launched AIOps solution, Infinity EdgeAI™, which delivers real-time cognitive intelligence at the edge to enhance responsiveness and strengthen operational control across operations centers, manufacturing floors, and logistics hubs worldwide.

Operational Observability at the Edge: AIOps Driving IT–OT–Security Convergence

Userful’s momentum and global customer impact, reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated operational platforms—an evolution made possible by the Infinity Platform’s SaaS architecture. Serving industries including manufacturing, production and materials, airports and transportation, distribution and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare, banking and finance, and public safety, InfinityAI acts as the connective fabric across systems and teams—elevating situational awareness and powering intelligent workflows.

About Userful

Userful accelerates digital transformation with a unified platform of workplace operations applications. Built on IT standards, the software-defined Infinity platform is centrally managed, scalable, secure and future-proof - delivering real-time data, collaboration, and operational control. Headquartered in Austin, Texas and Calgary, Alberta, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries.

Learn more at www.userful.com

Media Contacts