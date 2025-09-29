Inspirato Reaffirms Independent Strategy, Highlights Recent Achievements and Its Focus on Long-Term Shareholder Value

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today reaffirmed its independent strategy following recent unsolicited interest in acquiring the Company. After careful review, the Board of Directors determined that pursuing such a transaction is not in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, members, or employees.

A Strengthened Foundation

Over the past 14 months, Inspirato has executed a focused transformation:

Reduced overhead by tens of millions, creating a leaner, more agile business.

Relaunched Inspirato Pass, expanding access and delivering more value to members.

Deepened commitment to curated, bespoke luxury travel experiences for members.

Achieved trailing 12-month EBITDA¹ profitability as of Q2 2025.

Commitment to Shareholders

“Our responsibility is to maximize long-term shareholder value,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman & CEO. “Inspirato is stronger today than at any point in its recent history. We have an extraordinary team, a resilient business model, and a clear vision for the future. While we will always evaluate strategic opportunities, we will only pursue those that align with our mission and deliver enduring value to all shareholders.”

Looking Ahead

With a solid vision and a clear strategy, Inspirato is positioned for a strong future—defined by enhanced member offerings, profitable growth, and a steadfast commitment to transparency and long-term value creation. The Company is also actively exploring accretive financing options to support its growth strategy as a stand-alone entity.

