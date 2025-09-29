Empower Semiconductor Expands Board of Directors with Industry Veterans

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in powering AI-class processors, today announced the appointment of three distinguished industry veterans and executives to its Board of Directors. The new members further strengthen the board as Empower enters its next phase of growth following the recent close of its Series D financing round.

Joining the board are:

Richard L. Clemmer, Founding Partner at Socratic Partners and former CEO and President of NXP Semiconductor N.V. and Agere Systems Inc.

John Bagatelos, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Lumentum with former leadership roles at Monolithic Power Systems, ON Semiconductor and AMD.

Andrew C. Homan, Managing Partner and founder at Maverick Silicon, after leading Maverick Capital’s investments across the semiconductor, hardware and software industries.



These new directors join Empower’s four long-standing board members: Tim Phillips, CEO, President and Founder; Jeffrey R. Holland, Chairman of the Board; Kevin Leary, President of Hallador Investment Advisors; and Gene Sheridan, Founder and former CEO of Navitas Semiconductor—creating a powerful balance of continuity and fresh perspectives. Together, the board represents decades of leadership across semiconductors, datacenter infrastructure, financial markets and high-growth technology sectors.

“We are honored to welcome such accomplished executives to our Board as Empower enters a new phase of growth,” said Tim Phillips, CEO of Empower Semiconductor. “Their joining not only strengthens our board, but also reflects the industry’s recognition of our disruptive technology. Their insight and leadership will be instrumental as we move into high-volume production and accelerate adoption of our power delivery solutions for high-power AI processors.”

“I am excited to join Empower’s Board at such a pivotal time,” said Rick Clemmer, Founding Partner at Socratic Partners. “Empower’s breakthrough power delivery technology is second to none and tackles one of the most critical challenges facing the datacenter industry today. I look forward to working with the team and making an impact in an industry seeking a novel approach for power management.”

The appointments underscore Empower’s momentum and its mission to transform power delivery for the world’s most demanding AI, compute and data centers applications.

About Empower Semiconductor

Empower Semiconductor, based in Silicon Valley, powers the AI revolution with its FinFast™ technology by reducing the energy footprint and total cost of ownership of data centers. Its transformational integrated voltage regulators deliver on-demand scalable power with the speed, precision and signal integrity required by AI processors. Empower’s power-management architecture shrinks solution footprint, height and component count, achieving vertical power delivery with unprecedented power density and efficiency. Learn more at www.empowersemi.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.