TDSB Supervisor Ignoring Parental Concerns

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents and guardians at Lynnwood Heights are raising urgent concerns that their voices are being systematically overlooked in decisions affecting their children’s education. Despite numerous outreach efforts, including direct emails to the Supervisor of Education, families say their appeals have been ignored.

At the center of the issue is the loss of one of the school’s most respected educators due to system-wide reorganization. Parents had requested to retain this teacher, citing his exceptional contributions to the classroom and the lasting impact he has had on students. Parents sent this request up the chain of command, but even acknowledgement of their request has been unanswered by supervisor, Rohit Gupta.

Families stress that this issue goes beyond one individual. They see it as a clear example of how parent and guardian perspectives are consistently excluded from meaningful participation in decision-making.

Re-organization happens at the beginning of each school year as the school board does a system-wide count of its students. Due to underfunding issues, the TDSB is trying to consolidate more students into fewer classrooms, which means fewer teachers. This has impacted smaller schools like Lynnwood Heights. Students need more teachers and more support staff, not less.

“Parents feel that their voices are being silenced – and here in Scarborough Agincourt, parents are especially intimated because the majority of us are non-native English speakers,” said Grace Su, Chair of School Council at Lynnwood Heights Jr P.S. “Not only is there a lack of communication but a lack of cultural sensitivity and understanding to the needs of our community.”

“What’s interesting to me is that 22 trustees were replaced with one supervisor. We – parents – have reached out repeatedly to the supervisor and have had zero response. We reached out to our former trustee, Manna Wong, and have already met with her on several occasions. Unfortunately, her powers have been removed,” said Grace.

“We have a responsibility to advocate for our children,” said Helen, another parent at the school. “When our concerns are ignored, our children’s education suffers. We are calling on education leaders to listen, to respond, and to work with us—not around us.”

The group is planning to stage a walk-in protest at Lynnwood Heights next Monday, September 29th to signify to the administration and the TDSB supervisor that they’ve had enough. “

The Lynnwood Heights parent community is urging education officials to reconsider this decision and to recognize the vital role of parent voices in shaping their children’s education. Parents are calling on fellow families, community members, and advocates to join them in demanding transparency, accountability, and meaningful collaboration from education leaders.

For more information, visit www.fundourschools.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Huang

Toronto & York Region Labour Council

jhuang@labourcouncil.ca

416-886-4082