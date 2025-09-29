REALTORS® Wrap Home Buyers in Expert Advice - One Roll of Tape at a Time

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buying a home can be overwhelming at times and is one of the largest financial and emotional decisions Canadians will ever make. To help Canadians navigate the home buying process, REALTORS® are offering helpful advice through a new national program called Tape Tips. Tape Tips comes to life through a custom roll of packing tape that features 100 tips from REALTORS® across the country, to help Canadians feel more confident and start packing sooner.

Buying a home should be exciting but for many Canadians, it can be stressful, confusing, and filled with potentially “sticky situations.” From hidden costs to emotional burnout, the process can quickly overwhelm even the most prepared buyers. In fact, 49% of Canadians are eager to buy a home, but only 11% feel ready to move in the next 12 months1. And while today’s economy adds pressure with tight budgets and heightened sensitivities from last year’s tumultuous market, the realities of buying a home aren't new. For years, Canadians have faced the same truth: home buying is full of risk, and mistakes can be costly.

“Buying a home can be exciting, but it’s easy to get stuck in tricky situations without the right support,” said Caroline Genet, Director of Marketing with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), which represents more than 160,000 REALTORS® across the country. “This initiative highlights the real-world insights REALTORS® bring to the table and the essential role they play in guiding Canadians through the risks and realities of buying a home.”

New initiative from REALTOR® turns packing tape into a secret weapon for home buying success

REALTORS® provide guidance at every stage of the home-buying journey. From advising clients on the importance of getting pre-approved, to negotiations and helping them understand closing costs, REALTORS® bring the expertise Canadians need to make informed decisions — highlighting the invaluable role they play as trusted partners in the process.

Through a creative, unexpected medium, Tape Tips transforms everyday packaging into a platform for sharing trusted real estate insights, while highlighting the expertise of REALTORS® across Canada.



“For most Canadians, buying a home isn’t just a transaction, it’s a milestone filled with hopes, dreams, and sometimes stress. As REALTORS®, we see ourselves as partners in that journey, making sure clients feel supported at every turn,” said Stephanie King, Managing Broker and Director of Compliance at RARE Real Estate. “The Tape Tips program is a fun and meaningful way to share that same guidance more widely, helping Canadians feel confident as they make one of life’s biggest moves.”

The campaign features nine key categories that matter most to buyers today: Budget & Finances, Timing, Wants vs. Needs, Renovations, Strategy, Property, Location, Knowledge, and Trust. Each tip is designed to be short, memorable, and actionable, helping Canadians cut through the noise and avoid costly mistakes. The full set of 100 tips will be available at tapetips.ca .

For example:

Understand and account for all closing costs upfront. You need to budget beyond the down payment to avoid surprises once you’ve moved in.

Don’t stress about trying to time the market — the best time to make a move is when it feels right for you.

Make sure you visit a property at different times of the day, especially if it’s located on a main road, in a busy area or near a school.





The campaign is rolling out across digital, social, and traditional channels, supported by REALTORS® in local markets. The Tape Tips will be distributed to Canadians sparking conversations, curiosity, and brand recognition in a memorable way. The tape will be available to order for free (while supplies last) at tapetips.ca . Canadians can also explore all 100 tips at tapetips.ca and contact a REALTOR® for personalized advice when buying a home.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers and sellers.

