Minerals Technologies Inc. Expands Capacity and Upgrades Operations to Meet Growing Cat Litter Demand

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced significant investments in three of its plants to support the growth of its SIVO™ pet care business. The upgrades, which are already underway and expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will create best-of-class facilities that will meet customers’ requirements for high-quality cat litter and increased supply needs.

MTI has made investments into its plants in Dyersburg, Tennessee in the United States, Brantford, Ontario in Canada, and Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province in China.

In Dyersburg and Brantford, these investments broaden the plants’ manufacturing capability, including through streamlined logistics processes, which will allow for increased throughput and greater flexibility to meet customer demand. In Chaoyang City, the investment will significantly expand the plant’s capacity in order to serve a growing and diverse market.

"Cat ownership is at the highest level it has been in a decade and continues to grow, so we are upgrading our plants in order to expand our capacity and support our customers’ needs,” said D.J. Monagle III, Group President of MTI’s Consumer & Specialties Segment. “These investments will help improve productivity, safety, quality, and capacity at our facilities and allow us to meet the growing customer demand for innovative, high-quality cat litter solutions.”

SIVO™ is MTI’s pet care division and the global leader in private label cat litter. It offers a full assortment of cat litter in customizable formulas, sizes, and package formats. SIVO™ serves regional markets as well as customers around the world with operations on five continents. Its globally distributed mineral reserves, vertically integrated supply chain, and technologies and applications expertise at its plants uniquely position SIVO™ to work with major brands and private label partners to enhance the pet ownership experience.

“With over 35 years of experience in the cat litter industry and deep mineral application expertise, our pet care team continues to bring innovative products to market,” said MTI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Douglas T. Dietrich. “The investments at our plants will not only increase our capacity but also address key customer requirements for R&D and packaging, high-quality products, and strategically located facilities that will help us grow the private label cat litter category.”

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize global mineral reserves with our core technologies and applications to deliver innovative solutions for products that are part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

