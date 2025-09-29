VivoPower Establishes South Korean Office and Appoints Local Representative Director

Strategic move affirms VivoPower’s commitment to the important South Korean market

VivoPower presented at XRP Seoul and attended Korea Blockchain Week

South Korea holds $30 billion of XRP circulating supply, representing 20% of the total

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company"), a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ with an XRP-centric treasury strategy, today announced the establishment of a South Korean office and the appointment of a local representative director, Mr. Chris Kim. This affirms VivoPower’s long-term commitment to the strategically important South Korean market and follows a successful week where VivoPower presented at the XRP Seoul event together with its partner, Girin’s Doppler Finance, and attended Korea Blockchain Week.

Mr. Kim is a seasoned venture capitalist who has successfully managed his own funds as the managing partner of Lean Ventures and previously worked for Platform Partners Asset Management, Pine Venture Partners, Union Investment Partners, Hyundai Corporation, and Mitsui & Co. in Canada.

Mr. Kim said: “I am honored to be joining the VivoPower team and look forward to helping expand its activities and presence in the South Korean market. South Korea is a digital asset-friendly ecosystem with a very high rate of XRP ownership across the population, and VivoPower is well-positioned to engage with this community and beyond.”

Mr. Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Chris Kim to the VivoPower team, given his extensive rolodex and deep knowledge of the South Korean market. As announced previously, we see South Korea as a strategic long-term market for us in the context of building our XRP focused digital asset treasury and decentralized finance solutions business unit, as well as our other businesses.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital treasury transformation. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com

Disclaimer: This communication is not intended for, and should not be acted upon by, any person in the United Kingdom. The information contained herein does not constitute a financial promotion under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) and is not directed at or intended for distribution to any person in the UK. If you are located in the UK, please disregard this message.