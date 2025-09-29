Dynamic Systems Inc. and Stony Brook University Announce Beta Trial of Ultra-High-Temperature Testing System for Advanced Materials Research

POESTENKILL, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI), a subsidiary of Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE: VPG), and Stony Brook University (SBU) announced today a beta evaluation of DSI’s Ultra High Temperature Ceramic and Composite (UHTC) testing system. The system enables the testing of ceramics and other non-conductive materials at temperatures exceeding 2000°C, providing researchers with new capabilities for studying the performance of advanced materials under extreme conditions.

The ASTM-compliant UHTC system will be housed in SBU’s Fracture Analysis and Creep at Elevated Temperatures (FACET) laboratory, part of the Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC). It will play a central role in research programs focused on next-generation high-performance materials, including those being developed for fusion energy and other demanding applications.

“At the AERTC, our mission is to advance solutions to some of the most complex challenges in energy and sustainability,” said Michal Kinch, Chief Innovation Officer at Stony Brook University. “Collaborating with DSI to evaluate the UHTC system significantly expands our ability to characterize materials at ultra-high temperatures, a critical requirement for the development of new energy technologies.”

The UHTC system builds on the foundation of DSI’s widely adopted Gleeble® thermal-mechanical simulator, used globally for alloy development and materials science research. By extending those capabilities to ceramics and composites, the UHTC system introduces:

Precision temperature control ensures accurate measurement and reproducibility.

Rapid thermal cycling to simulate real-world environments .

. Cross-Disciplinary innovation supporting new applications.



These features provide a step-change in experimental throughput—up to 10X faster than conventional systems—while maintaining the accuracy and reliability required for advanced research.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Stony Brook University in this critical stage of the UHTC system’s development,” said Dr. Nick Moelders, President, Dynamic Systems Inc. “This beta system is the second in our program, following our collaboration with the University of Alabama, and is an important milestone in validating the system for broad use in the research community. Our collaboration with SBU accelerates UHTC system development with real-world research feedback while advancing SBU’s mission to create next-generation materials through advanced simulation.”

About AERTC at Stony Brook University

The Advanced Energy Center (AERTC) is located in the Research & Development Park at Stony Brook University and is a true partnership of academic institutions, research institutions, energy providers and industrial corporations. The Center's mission is innovative energy research, education and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy and nanotechnology applications for new and novel sources of energy.

About Dynamic Systems Inc.

Dynamic Systems Inc. (DSI) is a global leader in materials testing technology. For decades, DSI has delivered world-class testing solutions through the Gleeble series, empowering researchers and engineers to push the boundaries of materials science in industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy. For more information on Dynamic Systems and the Gleeble, please contact: info@gleeble.com or visit https:// gleeble.com .

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Don Olzowy

Dynamic Systems Inc.

Tel: (518) 283-5350 x262

Email: don.olszowy@gleeble.com

Lance Snead

CEAS Dean’s Fellow for Research - SBU

Email: lance.snead@stonybrook.edu

Steve Cantor

Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Email: info@vpgsensors.com

“Gleeble” is a registered trademark of Dynamic Systems Inc. A VPG Brand

© 2025 VPG - All Rights Reserved

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bd00363-6343-4472-befd-b9bd6102e5f6