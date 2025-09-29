Dried Food Market Size to Exceed USD 15.66 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dried food market size stood at USD 8.15 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 8.70 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 15.66 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This upward trend underscores the increasing popularity of dehydrated fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat meals, especially in regions where consumer demand for healthy, on-the-go food products is growing. The global dried food market's growth is fueled by innovations in food preservation and changing dietary habits across both emerging and mature markets.

Key Highlights of the Dried Food Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the dried food market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

By product type, the dried fruit segment led the dried food market in 2024, whereas the ready-to-eat/instant meals segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By processing, the hot air/tunnel drying segment led the dried food market in 2024, whereas the freeze drying /spray drying segment is observed to grow at a notable rate in the foreseen period.

By end user, the household consumer segment led the dried food market in 2024, whereas the food manufacturers/functional ingredient buyers segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

High Demand for Dried Foods due to Convenience and Hectic Lifestyle

The dried food market is expanding due to high demand for convenient foods with longer shelf life, and that are minimally processed. Dried food products are those from which a specific water portion is removed through procedures such as thermal, vacuum, freeze, solar, or mechanical processes, thereby enhancing the shelf life of the food products. Hence, consumers can easily carry them during travel or while outdoors. Such food products retain their nutritive qualities, supporting market growth as consumers can consume them on the go or after a specified period. The procedures followed to maintain the shelf life of convenient food products help enhance their taste and preserve their nutritional properties, further fueling the growth of the dried food market.

Recent Developments in the Dried Food Market

In September 2025 , Waita Pets, a London-based natural pet food and treat company, launched its new range of freeze-dried complete food for dogs and cats. The new products are made from 99% meat and are available in 3 different protein options- rabbit, duck, and chicken. ( Source - https://www.petbusinessworld.co.uk)

, Waita Pets, a London-based natural pet food and treat company, launched its new range of freeze-dried complete food for dogs and cats. The new products are made from 99% meat and are available in 3 different protein options- rabbit, duck, and chicken. ( - https://www.petbusinessworld.co.uk) In July 2025, Nestle Purina launched its popular Friskies range with two new dry cat food variants: Friskies Meaty Grills and Friskies Indoor Delights, designed for healthy and active cats. (Source- https://hospibuz.com)

Top Products in the Dried Food Market

Product Type Key Features / Forms Benefits Common Applications Dried Fruits Raisins, apricots, dates, figs, prunes, cranberries, apples, mangoes High in fiber, natural sugars, and portable snacks Snacks, cereals, baked goods, confectionery Dried Vegetables Onions, garlic, tomatoes, carrots, peas, mushrooms, potatoes Long shelf life, nutrient retention, convenient prep Instant soups, ready meals, seasonings, and sauces Dehydrated Potatoes Flakes, granules, powders, dices Cost-efficient, easy rehydration, versatile Mashed potatoes, snacks, soups, and bakery Dried Herbs & Spices Basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, parsley, chili, turmeric Flavor enhancement, natural preservatives Seasonings, sauces, spice blends, marinades Dried Legumes & Pulses Lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas High protein, sustainable, long shelf life Soups, stews, plant-based proteins, and meal kits Dried Meat & Jerky Beef, pork, chicken, turkey jerky High protein, portable, shelf-stable Protein snacks, camping foods, emergency rations Dried Seafood Fish, shrimp, anchovies, seaweed Rich in protein & minerals, regional specialty Soups, Asian cuisine, snacks Dried Dairy Products Milk powders, whey powder, cheese powder, yogurt powder Shelf-stable, functional for formulations Infant formula, bakery, beverages, and sauces Instant & Freeze-Dried Meals Noodles, pasta, rice meals, freeze-dried soups, camping meals Convenience, long shelf life, lightweight Ready-to-eat meals, travel food, emergency kits Snack-based Dried Foods Fruit chips, veggie chips, granola, trail mix Healthy snacking, portability, value-added Retail snacks, fitness snacks, kids’ packs



New Trends in the Dried Food Market

High demand for convenient food options is one of the major factors for the growth of the dried food market. Such food options are easy to store, carry, and consume, which is helpful for consumers, further fueling the market's growth.

Consumers prefer convenient food options today as they help to support the hectic lifestyle of consumers by allowing them to munch on while they are traveling or on the go to maintain their nutritional intake.

High demand for plant-based food options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Substitutes for meat and dairy alternatives are highly preferred by consumers today, further enhancing the market's growth.

is another major factor for the growth of the market. Substitutes for meat and dairy alternatives are highly preferred by consumers today, further enhancing the market's growth. Maintaining sustainability while manufacturing dried foods is another key factor driving the market's growth.

Growth of the Market in Different Specifications

MARKET SPECIFICATIONS GROWTH VALUE IN % (IN 2025) Product Type (Fruits and Vegetables) 37 Region (Asia Pacific) 35 Drying Technology (Freeze Drying) 10 Distribution Channel (Online) 8

(Source- https://industry-experts.com)

The table above illustrates the growth of the dried food market in 2025 across various specifications. The market shows a 37% growth in dried fruits and vegetables, which are staple products used by consumers in their daily lives. A 35% hike in the Asia Pacific market indicates the high demand for such food products in the region. A 10% hike in the freeze-drying method has contributed to market growth, while online platforms are highly preferred by consumers due to multiple factors, resulting in an 8% growth in 2025.

Dried Food Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Dried Food Market?

Convenience is one of the key factors driving the growth of the dried food market. Such food options are easy to carry, consume, and use, allowing consumers to opt for them often. Hence, such habits help the growth of the market. Dried foods also aid the lifestyle of consumers with hectic schedules. Consumers can easily consume such foods on the go, whether traveling to their workplace or while outdoors. It allows them to maintain their nutritional levels without compromising the taste and texture of their foods. Sustainable manufacturing and packaging of dried foods also contribute to market growth by attracting more consumers.

Challenge

High Production Cost Restraining the Market’s Growth

One of the major factors restraining the growth of the dried food market is high production costs. Methods such as spray drying and freeze drying are expensive methods utilized for the manufacturing of dried foods. Hence, it also affects the final pricing of the product. Such procedures may also compromise the nutritional value of the food options, further hindering the growth of the dried food market.

Opportunity

Technological Innovations helping the Growth of the Market

The utilization of various drying methods and innovative technologies is expected to further support the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Technologically advanced methods such as vacuum drying and freeze drying offer substantial possibilities. Hence, it also presents an opportunity for market growth. The dehydrating of novel products, such as fish, eggs, and other specific components, is further enhancing the market's growth. Advancements in technology can prove beneficial for the market by preserving the taste and nutritional value of dried foods, thereby supporting market growth.

Dried Food Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Dried Food Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific led the dried food market in 2024, driven by high demand for convenient food options among hikers, trekkers, working professionals, and other consumer segments. Rising disposable income, impulse buying behavior, and hectic lifestyles are other major factors for the growth of the dried food market. Countries such as India, China, and Japan play a significant role in driving the market's growth in the region. Such countries utilize dried foods for various purposes, including bakery and confectionery, travel, picnics, and outdoor activities. Such food options have an extended shelf life, along with intact nutritional properties, which further support the growth of the dried food market.

North America Is Expected to Experience Growth During the Forecast Period

High demand for convenience food options with extended shelf life and intact nutrition and taste is one of the major factors driving the growth of the dried food market in North America over the foreseeable period. The use of natural food additives in dried foods to enhance flavor and preserve the beneficial elements of the food is another factor contributing to the market's growth in the region.

The market is also growing due to improving technology, which helps the industry enhance the flavor and nutritional elements of food options with extended shelf life, thereby attracting more consumers. Various other factors, such as disaster preparedness, health consciousness, and a hectic lifestyle, also contribute to the market's growth in the forecast period. The US plays a significant role in driving market growth in the region, thanks to its advanced technology, which helps fuel the market.

Dried Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.84% Market Size in 2025 USD 8.70 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 9.28 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 15.66 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Dried Food Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The dried fruits segment dominated the dried food market in 2024 due to its high global demand from consumers across all age groups. They are high in dietary fiber and many other health-supportive nutrients. They offer multiple benefits for overall health, as well as for skin and hair, which further promotes the market’s growth. They are easy to store and carry, making them a perfect and convenient snack option compared to unhealthy and fried food options. Hence, such a factor contributes to the market's growth.

The ready-to-eat/freeze-dried instant meals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to high demand for these food options among various consumer types. Such food options can be used for the preparation of gourmet meals, further fueling the market's growth. Improvements in free-drying methods help the market enhance the taste, texture, and nutritional value of food options, which is beneficial for market growth.

Processing/Technology Analysis

The hot air/tunnel drying segment led the dried food market in 2024 because it is a cost-effective option, which also helps maintain the prices of final products. The method is used for drying various food options, including fruits, vegetables, meat, and herbs. The methods offer regulated drying, preserving food structure integrity, and minimizing microbial growth and spoilage. The technique is easy to use and is therefore highly preferred by multiple food manufacturers, further contributing to the market's growth.

The freeze-drying and spray drying methods are expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as they help enhance the shelf life of food products while maintaining their nutritional value. Spray drying is a cost-effective method for drying products on a large scale, such as coffee and milk powders. Freeze drying is used for pharmaceutical products to ensure the nutritional value of consumables and their rehydration.

End User Analysis

The household/retail consumer segment led the dried food market in 2024 due to multiple factors, including extended shelf life, high nutritional value of foods, convenience, and their maintained taste. They are easy to store and carry outdoors, allowing consumers to purchase more, which further fuels the market’s growth. Such food options are also readily available in supermarkets and hypermarkets, enabling consumers to easily shop for them, thereby further enhancing the market's growth.

The food manufacturers/ingredient buyers segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as these products are convenient to use, carry, and store. It helps food manufacturers produce contemporary food options easily, aligning with the hectic lifestyles of today's consumers. It helps food manufacturers maintain the shelf life and nutritional properties of their food options while preserving their taste. The technology also helps food manufacturers achieve economic efficiency, manage large-scale operations, and develop reliable and convenient items.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Food and Beverages Market: The global food and beverages market size is forecasted to reach from USD 8.71 trillion in 2025 to USD 14.72 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to reach from USD 8.71 trillion in 2025 to USD 14.72 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size was valued at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 173.71 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 271.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size was valued at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 173.71 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 271.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Vegan Food Market : The global vegan food market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Bakery Product Market: The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Meal Kits Market: The global meal kits market size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Soft Drink Concentrates Market: The global soft drink concentrates market size is projected to expand from USD 40.06 billion in 2025 to USD 53.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 40.06 billion in 2025 to USD 53.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market: The global sauces, dressings and condiments market size is anticipated to grow from USD 183.55 billion in 2025 to USD 294.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is anticipated to grow from USD 183.55 billion in 2025 to USD 294.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.



Top Companies in the Dried Food Market





Olam Foods / Olam International – Global agribusiness supplying dried spices, nuts, cocoa, and dehydrated vegetable ingredients.

– Global agribusiness supplying dried spices, nuts, cocoa, and dehydrated vegetable ingredients. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – Major supplier of plant-based proteins, sweeteners, and functional dried ingredients for food and beverages.

– Major supplier of plant-based proteins, sweeteners, and functional dried ingredients for food and beverages. Ingredion Incorporated – Provides starches, texturizers, and dehydrated food ingredients for instant mixes and processed foods.

– Provides starches, texturizers, and dehydrated food ingredients for instant mixes and processed foods. Nestlé – Offers instant beverages, freeze-dried coffee, powdered dairy, and ready meal mixes under global brands.

– Offers instant beverages, freeze-dried coffee, powdered dairy, and ready meal mixes under global brands. SunOpta / SunOpta Group – Specializes in plant-based and organic dried ingredients, fruit snacks, and functional powders.

– Specializes in plant-based and organic dried ingredients, fruit snacks, and functional powders. Conagra Brands – Produces packaged foods, snacks, and instant dried meal ingredients under multiple consumer brands.

– Produces packaged foods, snacks, and instant dried meal ingredients under multiple consumer brands. McCain Foods – Global leader in frozen and dehydrated potato and vegetable products for retail and foodservice.

– Global leader in frozen and dehydrated potato and vegetable products for retail and foodservice. Kerry Group – Develops powdered flavors, functional ingredients, and dry mixes for beverages, snacks, and instant foods.

– Develops powdered flavors, functional ingredients, and dry mixes for beverages, snacks, and instant foods. Kraft Heinz – Offers instant soup, sauce, and powdered meal kits in the packaged food market.

– Offers instant soup, sauce, and powdered meal kits in the packaged food market. Bonduelle – French company producing dried and dehydrated vegetables and vegetable-based ingredients.

– French company producing dried and dehydrated vegetables and vegetable-based ingredients. Tate & Lyle – Supplies functional food powders, sweeteners, and fiber-based ingredients for processed and instant foods.

– Supplies functional food powders, sweeteners, and fiber-based ingredients for processed and instant foods. Bühler / GEA – Engineering leaders providing industrial drying and processing equipment for dehydrated food and ingredient production.

– Engineering leaders providing industrial drying and processing equipment for dehydrated food and ingredient production. General Mills – Offers cereals, baking mixes, and dried food ingredients under brands like Cheerios and Betty Crocker.

– Offers cereals, baking mixes, and dried food ingredients under brands like Cheerios and Betty Crocker. Driscoll’s / Dried Fruit Processors & Packers – Leaders in berries and regional fruit processing, including dried fruit supply chains.

– Leaders in berries and regional fruit processing, including dried fruit supply chains. Hormel Foods – Produces a range of dried meat products, including jerky and shelf-stable protein snacks.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product type

Dried Fruits (whole, pieces, chips, powders)

Dried Vegetables (flakes, powders, chips)

Dried Meat & Poultry (jerky, shredded, flakes)

Dried Seafood (fish flakes, shrimp, squid)

Dried Dairy & Eggs (powders: milk, whey, egg powder)

Dried Grains, Cereals & Pasta (instant rice, pasta flakes, cereal flakes)

Dried Pulses & Legumes (split peas, lentil flakes, powder)

Dried Herbs & Spices (whole, crushed, powdered)

Nuts & Seeds (roasted/dried)

Ready-to-Eat / Instant Meals (freeze-dried meals, soup mixes)

Dried Beverages (instant coffee, tea powders, powdered drinks)

Functional / Nutritional Powders (protein powders, meal replacement)

Pet & Animal Dried Foods (treats, supplements)

Other (fermented/dried condiments, snack mixes)

By Processing/Technology

Sun / Solar drying

Hot-air / Tunnel drying

Freeze-drying (lyophilization)

Spray-drying (powders)

Vacuum drying

Microwave / Infrared drying

Osmotic / Dehumidification drying

Hybrid / Combined processes (e.g., pre-dry + freeze)

Dehydration with pre-treatments (blanching, osmotic, enzymatic)



By End-use/Customer

Household / Retail consumer

Foodservice (restaurants, cafes, quick service)

Institutional & Catering (hospitals, schools, prisons)

Food Manufacturers / Ingredients buyers (B2B)

E-commerce & Subscription buyers (direct-to-consumer brands)

Industrial (pet food, feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals)

Military & Emergency Relief



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

