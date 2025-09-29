Knorex Ltd Announces Pricing of $12 Million Initial Public Offering

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and Singapore, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knorex Ltd. (NYSE American:KNRX) (“Knorex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven digital advertising products and solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Shares”), all of which are being offered by Knorex at a public offering price of $4.00 per share (the “Offering”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, representing 15% of the Shares sold in the Offering, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments. The Offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company’s Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on September 29, 2025, under the symbol “KNRX”.

The Offering is conducted on a firm commitment basis. R. F. Lafferty & Co. Inc. is acting as the lead book-running manager, and Craft Capital Management LLC is acting as co-manager for the Offering. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is acting as legal counsel to the Company and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as legal counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended, (File No. 333-283112) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 29, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s Website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, electronic copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from R. F. Lafferty & Co. Inc., 40 Wall Street, Suite 3602, New York, NY 10005; (212) 293-9090.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Knorex Ltd.

Founded in 2009, Knorex Ltd. is a B2B technology company that provides AI-driven marketing automation and digital advertising solutions to help businesses simplify and optimize their digital marketing execution. The Company's flagship platform, Knorex XPOsm, is an AI-powered, cloud-based advertising technology platform that enables marketers to efficiently plan, execute, and optimize cross-channel ad campaigns across a diverse range of digital media, including social media, search, CTV/OTT, video, audio, display, native, and DOOH advertising.

By leveraging advanced AI/ML-driven automation, Knorex XPO allows advertisers to enhance campaign performance, reduce wasted ad spend, and scale their marketing efforts while maintaining efficiency and transparency. The platform is designed to address the growing complexity in digital marketing by centralizing campaign execution and analytics into a unified, data-driven workflow.

Knorex serves global enterprises, agencies, and brands across multiple industries, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape with automated, intelligent, and data-driven solutions. The Company has operations in the United States, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

For additional information, please visit www.knorex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed Offering and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “aim,” and “anticipate,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

KNRX@crescendo-ir.com