Cough Assist Devices Market Set to Double to USD 547.99 Million by 2034 Driven by Technological Advances and Rising Neuromuscular Disorders

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cough assist devices market size was valued at USD 275.99 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 547.99 million by 2034, rising at a 7.24% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ongoing technological breakthroughs and the growing cases of spinal cord injury or neuromuscular disorders are fueling the market expansion.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034 in the cough assist devices market.

By product type, the automatic cough assist device segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to sustain its dominance in the coming years.

By choice of delivery, the mouthpiece segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals segment registered dominance in the cough assist devices market in 2024.

By end-use, the home care settings segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

What are the Cough Assist Devices?

These devices are also termed as mechanical insufflator-exsufflators (MI-E), which are non-invasive in nature, used to emulate a natural cough to clear mucus and secretions from the airways. In 2025, the cough assist devices market is expanding due to the growing use of these devices in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), muscular dystrophy, and spinal cord injuries, impairing the natural ability to cough.

Currently, the market is emphasizing improvements in patient comfort and clinical outcomes through features, especially adjustable pressure settings, multiple interface options (masks, mouthpieces, tracheostomy adapters), optimized digital controls, and integration with therapy management systems for more customized and efficient care.

Report Scope:

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 275.99 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 547.99 Million CAGR (2025 - 2034) 7.24 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Choice of Delivery, By End-Use and By Region Top Key Players Dima Italia Srl, Genotronics, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Intersurgical, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oxycare Medical Group, Percussionaire Corp., Philips Respironics, US Med-Equip, Ventec Life Systems, Wave Healthcare

What are the Key Drivers in the Cough Assist Devices Market?

Around the globe, the growing population is possessing a huge burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and severe asthma, as well as other conditions, like muscular dystrophy, myasthenia gravis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and spinal cord injuries are highly demanding for cough assist devices. Alongside, the digital world is focusing on the preference and requirement for healthcare services and devices in at-home settings, resulting in greater demand for portable and user-friendly cough assist devices.

What are the Major Drifts in the Cough Assist Devices Market?

Nowadays, the digital solution development is transforming diverse devices used in respiratory conditions, with the emergence of AI and other technologies.

In August 2025, Apreo Health, a clinical-stage medical device company, raised $130M to advance the BREATHE Airway Scaffold device.

In August 2025, Apreo Health raised $130 million to fund a pivotal trial and early commercialization of a device for treating severe emphysema.

In August 2024, Salcit Technologies, an India-based respiratory healthcare company, partnered with the Google Research team to leverage how Google’s Health Acoustic Representations (HeAR) can foster the capabilities of Salcit’s bioacoustic AI technology, Swaasa.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Market?

These sophisticated devices are expensive, which creates a barrier to their availability in less affluent areas. The global cough assist devices market is further facing limitations in the higher need for professional guidance from respiratory therapists to operate the device's settings and align their breathing patterns for efficient application and comfort.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

North America’s cough assist devices market captured a major share in 2024. North America’s rising geriatric population is highly prone to various respiratory disorders, and neuromuscular issues are impacting the broader range of demand for these advanced devices. Additionally, this region is encouraging the revolution of more compact, lightweight, and user-friendly devices that are feasible to use in home care settings.

For instance,

In May 2025, ABM Respiratory Care, an innovator in respiratory therapy solutions, collaborated with Delve Health, a trailblazer in decentralized clinical trial technology, to examine the impact of its BiWaze Clear System in patients living with bronchiectasis.



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is predicted to register rapid growth in the cough assist devices market. Asia Pacific’s expanding urbanization and pollution levels are boosting the generation of instances of respiratory concerns. This further fueled demand for supportive devices, including cough assist devices. Whereas, ASAP’s governments are emphasizing the enhancement of healthcare access and infrastructure, which helps in the adoption of advanced respiratory devices and accelerates the availability of these products.

For instance,

In October 2024, AGAPE ATP Corporation (ATPC) partnered with FORMEDIC Technologies Sdn. Bhd. to launch LEGA, an electronic chest percussion device evolved for respiratory care.



Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

What Made the Automatic Cough Assist Device Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The automatic cough assist device segment held the largest revenue share of the cough assist devices market. The segment is driven by the ongoing decentralization of healthcare and the raised adoption of homecare models are developing a demand for portable, lightweight, and easy-to-operate cough assist devices. Advanced devices, like the Siva Health device is a medical-grade wearable systems which is applying AI for consistent, long-term cough monitoring in clinical settings, offering objective data for trials and patient management. The emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) technology is allowing seamless, remote data sharing among patients and caregivers, which ultimately enhances care quality and workflow efficiency.

By choice of delivery analysis

How did the Mouthpiece Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the mouthpiece segment registered dominance and will expand rapidly in the cough assist devices market. Nowadays, the worldwide patients and caregivers are looking for convenient and comfortable, non-invasive treatment choices for chronic concerns, making devices with a mouthpiece or mask delivery widely adaptable. Alongside, transforming hardware, including specialized mouthpiece interfaces and ventilator software, is used to omit disconnection alarms and escalate application in long-term ventilation is propelling the overall market expansion. Although mouthpiece ventilation facilitates higher practicality and possibly reduces morbidities than tracheostomy ventilation.

By end-use analysis

How did the Hospitals Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The hospitals segment captured the dominant share of the cough assist devices market in 2024. The well-developed hospitals comprise the resources and specialized professionals that are essential to perform and maintain advanced equipment, particularly cough assist machines, further enabling them to deliver optimal patient care. Besides this, an emerging trend of the integrated non-invasive ventilation support, likewise cough assist devices, is being adopted into respiratory therapy programs within hospitals, eventually in pediatric neurology and geriatric care units.

Whereas the home care settings segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. A rise in demand for portable, affordable, smaller, lightweight, and battery-powered devices is boosting the transformations in home care settings. However, the globe is pushing advances in AI integration and digital connectivity, which are providing features, such as Cough-Trak for user-initiated therapy, remote monitoring capabilities, and automated AI-powered cough tracking. This further expands the development of user-friendly, tailored, and efficient approaches for patients used in muscular dystrophy and neuromuscular diseases.

What are the Recent Developments in the Cough Assist Devices Market?

In January 2025, ActiGraph, the global player in wearable digital health technology for clinical research and drug development, and Hyfe Inc., unveiled their new digital health solution for the detection of coughs employing the ActiGraph LEAP wearable.

In December 2024, ZQuiet launched the ZQuiet Advance, an anti-snoring mouthpiece featuring a customizable fit with moldable trays, adjustable settings with four levels of jaw advancement, and a slim, lightweight design.

In December 2024, electronRx, a leading digital medicine and biomarker company, launched purpleDx, a cardiopulmonary assessment app to build medical device standards, at CES 2025 from 7-10 Jan in Las Vegas, USA.

In June 2024, React Health launched IntelliPAP, an auto-adjusting PEEP option for the V*Home, V+Pro, V+C, and VC+Pro ventilators.

Cough Assist Devices Market Key Players List

Dima Italia Srl

Genotronics

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Intersurgical, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Oxycare Medical Group

Percussionaire Corp.

Philips Respironics

US Med-Equip

Ventec Life Systems

Wave Healthcare



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product Type

Automatic Cough Assist Device

Manual Cough Assist Device

By Choice of Delivery

Mouthpiece

Face Mask

Adapter



By End-Use

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





