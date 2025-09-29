Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the Company’s securities between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What if I purchased Fly-E securities?

If you purchased or acquired Fly-E Group, Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until November 7, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who incurred significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, or to determine whether they are eligible for a potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/fly-e-group-inc/. For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

What is this case about?

The Fly-E Group class action lawsuit alleges that the Company and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts during the Class Period, including safety issues with its lithium battery technology, which were allegedly concealed while the Company made positive public statements. These safety and possibly regulatory concerns allegedly impacted revenue from its electric vehicle business, including e-bikes and e-scooters, despite Fly-E’s public long-term growth projections. The Complaint also claims that forecasts made by the Company lacked a reasonable basis and failed to take into account rising operating costs, supply chain risks, and demand fluctuations. When these issues came to light, the Company’s stock price declined as investors reacted to the disclosures.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class actions and shareholder derivative lawsuits, including foreign investors on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, it was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, recovering approximately $90.7 million for clients where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

