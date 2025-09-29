KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) (“KinderCare”). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired their stock pursuant to the October 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”).

If you purchased KinderCare common stock in or traceable to the IPO and suffered losses, you have until October 14, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



The KinderCare class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (ii) KinderCare did not provide the "highest quality care possible" at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (iii) as a result, KinderCare was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.



Johnson Fistel, PLLC is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

