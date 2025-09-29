Rezolve Ai Rejects Fuzzy Panda’s Misleading Report – Exposes Self-Serving Attempt to Drive Misinformation and Profit From Short Positions

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce solutions, today issued the following statement in response to a report published by Fuzzy Panda Research:

Rezolve categorically rejects the misleading and inaccurate allegations contained in the report. The publication selectively misrepresents facts, recycles outdated information, and disregards our audited financials, SEC filings, and the reality of our operations.

A Report Driven by Self-Interest, Not Truth

Fuzzy Panda openly discloses that it holds a short position in Rezolve’s stock. Its business model is to issue sensationalised “research” that depresses share prices so it can profit from covering those short positions. This latest report is a clear example of that strategy built on mischaracterisations, inferences, and unfounded claims designed to spook genuine investors.

“Fuzzy Panda’s report is a self-serving attempt to inject misinformation into the market. It is designed to spook genuine investors into selling so that short-sellers can cover their positions and profit from aggravated rumours and inferences. We will not allow such tactics to distort the reality of our business,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. “Our fundamentals are strong, our partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether are real, and we remain focused on executing our growth strategy and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Revenue & ARR Integrity

Rezolve’s revenue and ARR are fully reflected in audited financial statements and SEC disclosures. We stand firmly behind these numbers, which have been reviewed by independent auditors.

Acquisitions & Growth

All acquisitions have been properly disclosed and are part of a deliberate strategy to expand our AI-commerce capabilities. To suggest otherwise is false and deliberately misleading.

Technology Leadership

Rezolve’s proprietary brainpowa LLM and AI-commerce platform are the result of years of research and development, with multiple patents granted and pending. Any assertion that Rezolve is merely a “wrapper” on another service is incorrect and ignores the scale of our differentiated infrastructure and customer deployments.

Governance & Related-Party Transactions

Rezolve has strong governance procedures, overseen by an independent Board and external advisers. All material transactions have been appropriately approved and disclosed in line with Nasdaq and SEC requirements.

Transparency and Next Steps

Rezolve remains focused on delivering value to customers and shareholders. We will continue to provide updates where appropriate and material, but do not intend to respond to every short-seller allegation. Our priority remains long-term growth and shareholder value.

We intend to address investor questions during our scheduled earnings announcement on 1 October.

We may publish additional clarifications where appropriate to ensure accurate understanding of our business.

Rezolve will continue to make disclosures in line with regulatory requirements and best practices.



