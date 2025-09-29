K12 Tutoring Strengthens ESSA Validation with New Multi-Grade Results

RESTON, VA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Tutoring, part of the Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) portfolio, has once again been validated under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level II standard, with expanded evidence from the 2024–2025 school year. Additionally, K12 Tutoring’s high school offerings have been found to meet ESSA Level III requirements. The new studies build on last year’s findings by demonstrating the program’s effectiveness across additional grade levels and schools, confirming its role in driving measurable growth in reading and math achievement.

The latest ESSA Level II designation is based on two studies validated by an independent, third-party agency that demonstrate that students who participated in K12 Tutoring achieved significantly higher end-of-year scores on the Renaissance Star Assessments compared to their non-tutored peers.

In ELA, tutored students outpaced non-tutored students by an additional 7.53 percentile points.

In math, tutored students outpaced non-tutored students by an additional 6.36 percentile points.

The ELA study also showed that students who began the year with the lowest reading scores experienced the greatest growth when they engaged in sustained tutoring.

The ESSA Level III designation validates a positive relationship between tutoring time and semester course grades, with students who spent more time in tutoring earning higher grades.

Every 15 hours of K12 Tutoring was associated with 5.7% increase in Math and 6.0% increase in ELA, equivalent to more than half a letter grade improvement.

“This new research affirms the power of high-impact tutoring to accelerate learning and close achievement gaps,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring. “This external validation gives schools and families confidence that K12 Tutoring delivers measurable, evidence-based gains students need to achieve academic success.”

ESSA Level II (Moderate Evidence) and Level III (Promising Evidence) indicate there is reliable, research-based evidence from well-designed studies showing that programs like K12 Tutoring produce positive, statistically significant outcomes. The findings confirm that K12 Tutoring is backed by high-quality research showing a proven, positive effect on student learning.

For more information about K12 Tutoring, visit tutoring.k12.com.

