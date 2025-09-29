Avila Elected to Lead Association of California Water Agencies

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) - the nation’s largest statewide coalition of public water agencies - have elected Ernesto “Ernie” Avila, P.E., to a two-year term as president and Carol Lee Gonzales-Brady as vice president. Their terms will begin Jan. 1, 2026.



Avila, who currently serves as ACWA’s vice president, has served on the Contra Costa Board of Directors since 2016 and has been the board president since 2022. Avila is a nationally recognized engineer, honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Multi-State Salinity Coalition for his leadership and contributions to the water profession. He brings more than 42 years of professional experience in planning, environmental compliance, regulation, design and construction of water, wastewater, and recycled water works and municipal facilities. He has previously served as director of engineering at Contra Costa Water District and as general manager of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District.

Avila will succeed Cathy Green as ACWA president. Green, a member of the Orange County Water District Board of Directors, has led ACWA since 2024.

Replacing Avila as vice president, Gonzales-Brady has served on the Rancho California Water District Board of Directors since 2017, including two terms as board president. Her professional experience spans federally regulated industries such as water and electric utilities. She is also on the Southern California Water Coalition Board of Trustees and Urban Water Institute Board of Directors.

ACWA is the largest statewide coalition of public water agencies in the U.S with approximately 470 public water agency members in California. The president and vice president are elected by the membership to lead the association and its 37-member Board of Directors.

