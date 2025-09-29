Tria Federal Unveils Tria Forge, a Serverless AI Platform That Empowers Organizations to Build Secure, Codeless AI Tools

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal today announced the launch of Tria Forge, a secure, serverless generative AI platform that empowers customers to build and deploy AI tools tailored to their specific needs—without writing a single line of code.

With Tria Forge, organizations can use plain language prompts to quickly create custom chatbots, autonomous agents, business intelligence dashboards, and multi-agent workflows. In less than five minutes, any employee can turn an idea into a functional AI application tailored to their specific role or mission. No technical background is required.

“Tria Forge gives current and future customers the power to put generative AI to work on their terms and with their data,” Tria CEO Tim Borchert said. “The platform is secure, flexible, and easy-to-use so everyone from analysts to executives can automate manual tasks and drive better decisions.”

Tria Forge helps organizations avoid vendor lock-in, gain control over user access and data security, and reduce financial sunk costs by paying based on utilization rates instead of the number of users. As an experienced services provider, Tria Federal also provides mission-focused support to help organizations successfully adopt and customize Tria Forge.

Here are examples of what customers can do with Tria Forge:

Ask better questions and get smarter answers by building custom chatbots trained on internal knowledge bases.

Automate complex tasks using intelligent agents that access APIs, databases, and enterprise tools.

Turn raw data into decisions by generating reports and insights without needing SQL or coding skills.

Tackle multi-step processes with self-organizing “agent crews” that collaborate to produce documents, test plans, or workflows.



Safe, Scalable, and Ready for Enterprise Use

Tria Forge was originally built in 2023 as an internal tool designed to empower Tria Federal’s own employees to explore and apply AI in their daily work. Over the last two years, it has evolved into a robust, commercialized platform that can support widespread adoption in any organization.

“Tria Forge helps people do their jobs better and faster, directly leading to improved efficiency, enhanced productivity and organization-wide cost savings,” said Murali Mallina, Tria’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our all-in-one platform can smoothly and seamlessly go live in a customer environment, and teams can immediately begin experimenting in a safe and secure space.”

Tria Forge leverages a serverless technology stack to scale automatically as adoption grows within an organization. It adheres to strict safety and security standards, integrates with various cloud environments, and can scale elastically. Customers benefit from Tria’s experienced support teams that can help with setup, training, and adoption.

Customers can get started in a sandbox environment, then go live in their production ecosystem—whether in the cloud or on-premises. The platform is currently compatible with AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, and supports compliance-focused deployments for both federal agencies and commercial organizations.

Tria Forge is LLM-agnostic, allowing customers to plug in commercial, open source, or even internally trained LLMs without changing the user experience. Customers can ingest content from tools like SharePoint, Confluence, and document repositories, making the platform widely adaptable to any organization’s ecosystem.

Tria Forge runs fully inside a customer’s security boundary and enforces zero-trust architecture, federated access controls, and SSO integration. Real-time observability features provide transparency into app performance, latency, and cost, while built-in feedback loops help teams continuously improve their AI workflows.

To learn more about Tria Forge and request a demo, visit https://triaforge.ai.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal (Tria) delivers digital services and technology solutions that support the health and safety of veterans, service members and civilians. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria companies to help them complete their critical missions and modernize their systems, so that they can uphold their commitment to the American people. Today, our technology innovation group Tria Labs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible through partnerships and investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, developing solutions for the biggest challenges that will face government tomorrow. To learn more about how we are #PoweringPossible, follow Tria on LinkedIn and visit triafed.com.

