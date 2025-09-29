New York, USA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peanut Allergy Clinical Trial Pipeline: Insights into a Growing Landscape with 12+ Companies Advancing Novel Treatments| DelveInsight

Peanut allergy is a growing health concern, especially in children, with rising incidence and increased public awareness of its severity and risks. This heightened awareness among families, schools, and healthcare providers is driving demand for proactive treatments beyond simple avoidance. As a result, the market is witnessing the emergence of innovative therapies like oral immunotherapy, peptides, and mucosal delivery systems aimed at inducing lasting immune tolerance.

DelveInsight’s 'Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline peanut allergy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the peanut allergy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s peanut allergy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline peanut allergy drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline peanut allergy drugs. Key peanut allergy companies such as Allergy Therapeutics, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, InnoUp Farma, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics​, and others are evaluating new peanut allergy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new peanut allergy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline peanut allergy therapies, such as VLP Peanut, Remibrutinib, PVX 108, Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet, INP20, INT301, Food Allergy: Research Program, and others, are in different phases of peanut allergy clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of peanut allergy clinical trials. In May 2025, Intrommune Therapeutics announced an Independent Editorial Highlighting breakthrough safety data for novel Peanut Allergy Treatment. The candidate therapy met all its primary and secondary endpoints, achieving exceptional safety and tolerability, with no moderate or severe systemic reactions or anaphylaxis reported in treated participants.

announced an Independent Editorial Highlighting breakthrough safety data for novel Peanut Allergy Treatment. The candidate therapy met all its primary and secondary endpoints, achieving exceptional safety and tolerability, with no moderate or severe systemic reactions or anaphylaxis reported in treated participants. In March 2025, Allergy Therapeutics announced that its VLP Peanut Phase I/IIa PROTECT trial had entered the final phase of treatment, with healthy volunteers progressing to the highest dose levels and no safety signals observed to date.

announced that its Phase I/IIa PROTECT trial had entered the final phase of treatment, with healthy volunteers progressing to the highest dose levels and no safety signals observed to date. In February 2025, Researchers at Imperial's National Heart & Lung Institute (NHLI) reported encouraging results from the first phase of clinical trials for a new peanut allergy vaccine. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with industry partner Allergy Therapeutics.

reported encouraging results from the first phase of clinical trials for a new peanut allergy vaccine. The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with industry partner In October 2024, Aravax announced it had completed patient recruitment into its Phase II study (AVX-201) of its novel, precision therapy PVX108 for the treatment of peanut allergy.

announced it had completed patient recruitment into its Phase II study (AVX-201) of its novel, precision therapy for the treatment of peanut allergy. In January 2024, Aravax announced it had closed its Series B funding round with a total of US USD 42.2m.

The peanut allergy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage peanut allergy drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the peanut allergy clinical trial landscape.

Peanut Allergy Overview

Peanut allergy is among the most prevalent and serious food allergies, especially in children, and is a major public health issue because it can cause potentially fatal anaphylactic reactions. It occurs when the immune system incorrectly identifies peanut proteins as harmful and launches an exaggerated response. Even tiny traces of peanuts can cause reactions ranging from mild skin symptoms to severe respiratory distress and cardiovascular issues. The allergy usually develops in early childhood and often continues throughout life, requiring strict avoidance of peanuts and readiness to use emergency treatments like epinephrine auto-injectors.

Diagnosing peanut allergy involves a detailed medical history and physical examination. Information about the amount and type of food consumed, symptom onset and duration, as well as any relieving factors, is crucial for an accurate diagnosis. A history of eczema is an important risk factor for peanut sensitization. Typical symptoms include skin reactions such as hives, redness, or swelling. More serious signs may involve tingling in the mouth and throat, lip swelling, and difficulty breathing, which can quickly lead to anaphylaxis.







A snapshot of the Pipeline Peanut Allergy Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Remibrutinib Novartis II BTK inhibitor Oral PVX108 Aravax II Immunomodulators Intradermal Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet ALK-Abello II Immunomodulators Oral VLP Peanut Allergy Therapeutics I Immunomodulators Subcutaneous INP20 InnoUp Farma I/II NA Oral INT301 Intrommune Therapeutics I NA Oral mucosa via brushing

Peanut Allergy Therapeutics Assessment

The peanut allergy pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging peanut allergy therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Immunomodulators, BTK inhibitor, Immunostimulants, Immunosuppressants

: Immunomodulators, BTK inhibitor, Immunostimulants, Immunosuppressants Key Peanut Allergy Companies : Allergy Therapeutics, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, InnoUp Farma, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics​, and others.

: Allergy Therapeutics, Novartis, Aravax, ALK-Abello, InnoUp Farma, Intrommune Therapeutics, LAPIX Therapeutics​, and others. Key Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapies: VLP Peanut, Remibrutinib, PVX 108, Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)-Tablet, INP20, INT301, Food Allergy: Research Program, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Peanut Allergy Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Peanut Allergy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Peanut Allergy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Peanut Allergy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Peanut Allergy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Peanut Allergy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Peanut Allergy Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Peanut Allergy Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

