MedVet Phoenix Multi-specialty Hospital Now Open

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, the leader in veterinary emergency and specialty care, is proud to announce the opening of MedVet Phoenix, a brand-new 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital. Located in Scottsdale, AZ, MedVet Phoenix serves pets throughout Maricopa, Pinal, and Yavapai counties and the surrounding area, including the cities of Phoenix, and the neighboring metropolitan area.

MedVet Phoenix is open 24/7, every day of the year, so that pets requiring medical attention can receive it at any time. Their experienced, highly skilled caregivers work as an extension of primary care veterinarians throughout the area, providing seamless access to emergency and specialty care when needed. This collaboration provides a continuum of care, whether it’s an emergency or a specialized condition.

According to Dr. Lauren Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of MedVet, “Our hospital is a community of expert, compassionate caregivers dedicated to delivering the highest quality medical care while enhancing the lives of pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community. We are proud to offer a comprehensive range of services, including 24/7 emergency, critical care, surgery, medical oncology, and cardiology, all guided by evidence-based practices and a commitment to continuous improvement in patient outcomes and medical excellence.”

MedVet Phoenix is located at 110450 N. 74th St. in Scottsdale under the local leadership of Dr. Stephanie Foote. Clients whose pet is experiencing an urgent or emergent health concern can bring their pet directly to the hospital. No appointment is needed. Specialty care appointments are available on a referral basis or by contacting the hospital directly.





Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet Chief Executive Officer, adds, “The opening of this brand-new hospital is a testament to our dedication to advancing veterinary care while supporting caregiver wellbeing with our unique veterinarian owned and led approach. We are honored to serve the human-animal bond in Phoenix and the surrounding area and look forward to making a positive impact for years to come.”

