MedVet Opens New 24/7 Emergency Hospital in West Chester, Ohio

MedVet, the leader in veterinary emergency and specialty care, is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new 24/7 emergency hospital. Located in West Chester, Ohio, MedVet West Chester is centrally located between Cincinnati and Dayton, serving pets and their families in Butler County and the surrounding area.

MedVet West Chester is open 24/7, every day of the year, so that pets receive the care they need at any time. Our experienced, highly skilled caregivers work closely with colleagues at nearby MedVet Cincinnati and MedVet Dayton, providing seamless access to specialty care when needed. This collaboration ensures that pets receive the highest quality of care, whether it’s an emergency or a specialized condition.

Dr. Lauren Boyd, Chief Medical Officer, said “MedVet has been a staple in the Greater Cincinnati community for decades, known for delivering the highest medical quality to our patients. We are honored to serve as a trusted extension of primary care veterinarians throughout the area.”

“The opening of MedVet West Chester demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Queen City and surrounding community and is another step forward in making it easier for pets and their families to access expert, compassionate care whenever it is needed,” added Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Executive Officer.

MedVet West Chester is located at 7735 Liberty Field Dr., West Chester Township, Ohio 45069 with expert, compassionate caregivers available 24/7/365 for pets experiencing urgent and emergent healthcare needs. No appointment is required.





MedVet Cincinnati, the area's most comprehensive 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital, is located at 3964 Red Bank Rd., Fairfax, OH 45227. In addition to 24/7 emergency care, available specialty services include Anesthesia & Pain Management, Cardiology, Critical Care, Dentistry & Oral Surgery, Internal Medicine, Interventional Radiology, Medical Oncology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Ophthalmology, Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Rehabilitation, and Surgery services.



To schedule a specialty appointment, pet owners can call the hospital directly. While not required, they may also ask their primary care veterinarian for a referral. No appointment is required for urgent or emergency care.

MedVet Dayton is similarly equipped for delivering expert, compassionate care, including 24/7 emergency medicine, internal medicine, medical oncology, ophthalmology, radiology, and surgery. The hospital is located at 2714 Springboro West, Moraine, Ohio 45439.



Pet owners can ask their primary care veterinarian for a referral or call the hospital directly to make an appointment. While the hospital does offer the convenience of urgent care appointments, no appointment is required for urgent or emergency care.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian founded, owned, and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving millions of patients in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit https://www.medvet.com/.

