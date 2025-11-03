MedVet Opens New Multi-Specialty Hospital in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, the leader in veterinary emergency and specialty care, is proud to announce the opening of MedVet Austin, a brand-new 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital. Located in Austin, TX, MedVet Austin serves pets located throughout Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties and the surrounding areas, including the cities of Austin, Bear Creek, Jonestown, Leander, Manor, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.

MedVet Austin is open 24/7, every day of the year, to provide pets with expert care at any time. Our experienced, highly skilled caregivers work as an extension of primary care veterinarians throughout the area, providing seamless access to emergency and specialty care when needed. This collaboration ensures a continuous and high-quality care experience for pets, whether they are facing a sudden medical emergency, an urgent health concern, or a condition requiring specialized care. Services offered include 24/7 Emergency Medicine, Surgery, Critical Care, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Radiology.

According to Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet, “We are delighted to open our doors at MedVet Austin. This is our fifth and newest location in Texas. Like our hospitals in Dallas and Houston, our expert, compassionate caregivers are unwavering in their commitment to enhancing the lives of pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community.”

MedVet Austin is located at 12400 N. Interstate 35, Building B, under the local leadership of Dr. Laura Elyse Reed, Medical Director, and Michelle Pellegrin, Hospital Director. Clients whose pet is experiencing an urgent or emergent health concern can take their pet directly to the hospital. No appointment is needed. Specialty care appointments are available on a referral basis or by contacting the hospital directly by phone 737.931.0345 or email info.austin@medvet.com.

Dr. Lauren Boyd, Chief Medical Officer for MedVet, adds, “The opening of MedVet Austin signals an exciting future for pets and is a testament to our unwavering commitment to medical excellence. We’ve assembled a team of expert caregivers and equipped the hospital with advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies to ensure every pet receives safe, effective, and compassionate care.”

About MedVet:

MedVet is the leading veterinarian founded, owned, and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

